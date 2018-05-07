Astana issue apology after video shows team car nearly driving into Tour de Yorkshire race marshal

The incident took place on the final stage of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire into Leeds

Astana have issued an apology after video footage on Sunday emerged showing their team car almost driving into a race marshal on the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Footage from a roadside spectator shows the race passing through a right-hand bend with the team cars following behind. The marshal in question was standing on a central reservation in the road, directing race traffic either side, when the Astana car sped round the bend and was seemingly unable to stop before driving too wide and straight towards the marshal.

The marshal was able to dive out of the way before the Astana car went crashing through the bollards on the central reservation, and was reportedly unharmed.

The Kazakh team issued a statement on Monday, saying they had spoken to race organisers about the incident and were trying to contact the marshal who avoided the car.

“We’re deeply sorry about the incident with our team car,” the team said. “The sport director that was driving the car contacted the race organizer directly after the race to send our apologies. We’re trying to get in touch with the marshal as well. We’re sorry and want this to never happen again.”

Tour de Yorkshire organisers ASO have yet to make a statement on the incident, which was shared widely across social media on Sunday evening.

Sunday’s final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire took place over 189km from Halifax to Leeds, with Astana’s Magnus Cort Nielsen beginning the stage as overall leader ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing).

Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) won the stage after an impressive solo breakaway of over 100km, while Cort Nielsen, who won the hill top finish on stage two, was unable to prevent Van Avermaet and his BMC team getting away and stealing the overall win from his grasp.