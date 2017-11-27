Chris Froome to race the Giro d’Italia in 2018, say sources

Sources confirm that the four-time Tour winner will attempt a Grand Tour double next year

Chris Froome will race the Giro d’Italia in 2018, sources have said, and try to be the first man to win all three Grand Tours consecutively.

Rumours that the four-time Tour de France winner would return to Italy, May 4 to 27, have circulated in recent months until Monday, when sources confirmed to Cycling Weekly and Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that Froome would ride the Italian Grand Tour.

RCS Sport denied that it was the source of the information for the De Telegraaf story when contacted by CW.

Froome, 32, is expected to also race the Tour de France. Not only would he have a chance to win the Giro on the heels of the Tour and Vuelta a España victories last summer, but be the first since 1998 to win the Giro/Tour double.

>>> Human rights groups call for Giro d’Italia Israel start to be cancelled

Cycling Weekly spoke with several insiders who confirmed the deal should happen. The understanding is that the organisation will pay a fee to Froome larger than the one Lance Armstrong received for racing in 2009.

The money would not come from Italy, but from Israel. The Middle East state is hosting the ‘Big Start’ with three stages beginning in Jerusalem to promote tourism. One insider suggested that they are paying €10 million to host the Giro and another €2 million to Froome.

Silvan Adams, head of the local organisation in Israel, could be behind Froome’s appearance – the biggest star name to participate since Bradley Wiggins in 2013 on the heels of giving Great Britain its first Tour win.

The official announcement could come in the next 48 hours from either camp. Sky may announce Froome’s participation, his first since 2010, or RCS Sport may play a video clip of him announcing his decision during the 2018 route presentation in Milan this Wednesday at 17:00 local.

Froome had yet to respond to questions regarding his participation when this article was published.

Froome will not appear at the RAI television studios, where Fabio Aru, Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin will help unveil the 2018 edition. Dumoulin became the first Dutchman to win in May, but is expected to race the Tour instead in 2018.

Cycling Weekly published most of the route detail last week ahead of the official presentation.

“By now, you all know everything because it seems that it’s a race among the media outlets to publish the route in advance,” RCS Sport cycling director Mauro Vegni said. “But we still have something important to unveil with regards to the participants. It’ll be something important.”

Sky would not reveal Froome’s programme for 2018 when contacted by Cycling Weekly.

“We are working to make it happen, pushing to have Chris in the Giro,” head of the bike supplier Pinarello, Fausto Pinarello said. “It’s not up to me, though.”

The British WorldTour team had the route in hand already two weeks ago. Sky’s principal David Brailsford, head of technical operations Carsten Jeppersen and coach Tim Kerrison spoke seriously about the decision at the team’s last meeting in Manchester before reporting back to the organiser.

Organiser RCS Sport will keep the route the same but could make one small modification to the files Sky received, lengthening the distance of the 34.5-kilometre near Lake Garda in the third week. The move would put a smile on Froome’s face and send shivers down the spines of his rivals.

Among those expected to race include Fabio Aru (with UAE Emirates in 2018) and Froome’s former team-mate Mike Landa, who will be leading Movistar.