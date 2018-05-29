Giro d’Italia 2018 ratings: How did each team perform?

We assess the performances of each of the WorldTour teams at the 2018 Giro d'Italia

Ag2r La Mondiale 5 /10

Despite sending a weak-looking team with all their major assets reserved for the Tour de France, Ag2r La Mondiale managed to leave a decent impression. Nico Denz caught the eye with some brilliant descending to finish second on stage 10, and Alexandre Geniez came through to finish 11th overall.

Astana 8 / 10

Landing the team its first Grand Tour podium since 2015 as well as the white jersey, Miguel Angel Lopez’s third overall saw Astana regain its mojo in three-week racing. Adding to their success was Pello Bilbao’s sixth overall and second in the teams classification – the only thing missing, despite the best efforts of the ultra-aggressive Luis Leon Sanchez, was a stage win.

Bahrain-Merida 7 /10

But for one bad day on the decisive stage of the race, Domenico Pozzovivo would have made the podium for the first time in his career, but instead must settle for a career best-equalling fifth overall. Bahrain-Merida never put all their eggs in that one basket, however – Niccolo Bonifazio sprinted for third places and Giovanni Visconti frequented many escapes, while Matej Mohoric landed a classy stage win in Gualdo Tadino.

BMC Racing 7 / 10

The initial disappointment of missing out in the opening time trial was swiftly made up for when BMC Racing pulled off a remarkable manoeuvre to put Rohan Dennis in pink the following day via bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint. Dennis would retain that jersey for another three days, and later won the race’s second time trial, but couldn’t quite climb well enough to hold on for a top ten finish overall.

Bora-Hansgrohe 8 / 10

Sam Bennett came of age this Giro, proving to be Elia Viviani’s deadliest rival in the sprint, and three times beating him to claim a hat-trick of stage wins. Bora-Hansgrohe‘s success didn’t end there, either – both Patrick Konrad and Davide Formolo road stealthy for top ten finishes overall.

Dimension Data 2 /10

As has been too often the case this season, Dimension Data failed to make much of an impression at the Giro. Their main GC Louis Meintjes flopped, and they were unfortunate to have surprise package Ben O’Conor crash out on stage nineteen when threatening a top ten finish overall, but the team never looked like so much as getting close to winning a stage.

EF Education First-Drapac 5/10





Michael Woods’ race got off to a good start and he finished second on stage four’s uphill sprint in Caltagirone, but his GC bid was derailed through illness in the second week. Sacha Modolo regularly featured in the bunch sprints, but couldn’t get near either Viviani nor Bennett.

Groupama-FDJ 3 /10

Unlike other teams, who would hedge their bets by getting involved in bunch sprints and/or letting domestiques get into breakaways, Groupama-FDJ rallied universally behind Thibaut Pinot’s bid for GC. Their all-for-one strategy seemed set to pay off when Pinot started the penultimate stage defending third overall, but then disaster struck when sickness ended his race, leaving the team’s Giro in tatters.

Katusha-Alpecin 3 / 10

From long distance breakaways and last minute escapes to bunch sprints and time trials, Katusha-Alpecin tried everything to win a stage, but came home empty handed. Tony Martin was closest to delivering glory, with second in the stage 16 time trial behind Rohan Dennis.

LottoNL-Jumbo 6 / 10

An Enrico Battaglin stage win as early as stage five helped take the pressure off the team, and they remained active from that point onwards by leading out Danny Van Poppel to two top three finishes in the sprints, and through Robert Gesink finishing second in Cervinia. George Bennett might have hoped to finish a little higher, but eighth overall was a respectable result.

Lotto-Fix All 6 / 10

Adopting a temporarily different name and grey kit, Lotto-Fix All’s star rider was Tim Wellens, who won stage four with an excellently executed uphill sprint, and proceeded to entertain with several attacks in the following days. After he abandoned near the end of the second week, however, it was easy to forget the team was still in the race.

Mitchelton-Scott 8 / 10

For all the despair at losing the maglia rosa so late in the race, and not ultimately placing a rider even in the top fifteen having had both Simon Yates and Esteban Chaves as first and second by the second rest day, when put into perspective this was still a very successful race for Mitchelton-Scott. Yates’ three stage wins, plus other two from Chaves and Mikel Nieve, is a remarkable haul, and the thirteen days defending the pink jersey will live long in the memory.

Movistar 7 /10

Even with all four of their best GC riders reserved for the Tour de France, Movistar were still able to put a man up there in the overall classification via the race’s breakout star Richard Carapaz. The hitherto little-known 24-year old Ecuadorian sealed a huge impressive fourth overall, as well as winning the stage to Montevergine.

Quick-Step-Floors 10 / 10

Another Grand Tour, another huge haul of stage wins for Quick-Step Floors. Elia Viviani became their fourth consecutive sprinter to win at least four stage wins in the last four Grand Tours, and, although Sam Bennett prevented him from winning more, Max Schachmann won atop Prato Nevoso to bring their overall tally to five.

Team Sky 10 / 10

We’ve seen Team Sky win plenty of Grand Tours in the past, but never quite like this. Rather than gain the lead early on and defend it for the rest of the race, they were obliged to come from behind and race aggressively. They did so with aplomb, with super-domestiques Wout Poels, Sergio Henao and Kenny Elissonde all playing essential roles in setting Chris Froome up to win the pink jersey.

Team Sunweb 8 /10

Although not able to defend his title, Tom Dumoulin road a great GC, and only ultimately missed out due to a sensational performance from Froome on stage 19. Second place overall – plus a win in the opening day time trial – prove that last year was not a fluke from neither himself nor the team, and ninth place overall for 22-year old Sam Oomen suggest a bright future is ahead of them.

Trek-Segafredo 2 / 10

With Gianluca Brambilla a pale shadow of the rider who won a stage and held the pink jersey for a couple of days in 2016, and Jarlinson Pantano in a strangely subdued mood, Trek-Segafredo toiled with no leader to rally behind. A few riders tried from breakaways, but overall it was a race to forget.

UAE Team Emirates 1 /10

From Fabio Aru’s botched GC bid to the penalties handed out for drafting in the time trial, this was a disastrous Giro for UAE Team Emirates. Riders like Valerio Conti and Diego Ulissi did at least try to salvage something from the race by going out on the attack, but on only one occasion throughout the entire race did they manage to place a rider in the top five of a stage.