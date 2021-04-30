Thibaut Pinot
French cyclist Thibaut Pinot has a selection of Young Rider Classification titles to his name - as well as some impressive results at the Tour de France.
The young rider abandoned the Tour de France in 2013, but made up for it with a seventh place in the Vuelta a España. The next year he took home the white young rider jersey at the Tour de France.
Clearly on form, he followed the Giro with wins at Milano-Torino and Il Lombardia. The monument win represents the biggest non-Grand Tour win of his career.
The rest appeared to serve him well, and he won the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps, taking second overall, as well as third overall at Tirreno-Adreiatico.
The 2019 edition of the TdF was a promising one for Pinot. By stage 18 he was sitting in 5th and clearly had good legs. However, a freak accident led to a torn quadriceps and he was forced to abandon during stage 19.
The bout of bronchitis prevented Pinot from taking his place at the 2016 Olympic Games - and he finished his season soon after in order to rest up and prepare for the coming 2017 season.
The 2016 edition of the iconic French grand tour was less successful for Pinot, who withdrew before the end of stage 13, suffering from bronchitis - though during his time at the race he did manage to finish in the polka dot climber's jersey three times.
More wins were collected in 2015, with a series of queen stage and summit finishes. First was the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie - where Pinot finished fourth overall. Then the hilliest day of the Tour de Suisse, followed by stage 20 of the Tour de France, with its Alpe d'hues finish.
For 2017, he aimed to replicate some of that success in Italy, at the Giro d'Italia - a race he entered with bolstered confidence following a second place on GC at the Tour of the Alps. By the final stage, he found himself just one step off the podium on general classification, in fourth place, also winning stage 20.
He did one better in 2018, winning the overall at the Tour of the Alps. He also seemed to have claimed a podium spot in the Giro, before a monumental collapse on stage 20, eventually losing 45 minutes on the stage winner Mikel Nieve. Clearly more serious than a loss of form, he was hospitalised for dehydration and fever. He withdrew from the race and eventually also withdrew from the upcoming Tour de France. After a long recovery, he refocused on the Giro where he targeted the GC. In a style that has repeated for several years, the Frenchman lost time early on, before clawing back through the rankings and taking stage wins along the way. He claimed victory in stage 15 & 19, eventually finishing a respectable 6th overall.
Nationality: French
Date of birth: May 29, 1990
Height: 180cm
Weight: 63kg
Team: Equipe FDJ
Twitter: @ThibautPinot
Pinot has already claimed a podium at the Tour de France, with third overall in 2014 and two stage wins in 2012 and 2015.
Latest
Thibaut Pinot opts out of Giro d'Italia as he would just 'unnecessarily suffer'
The Frenchman's back problems persisted at the Tour of the Alps and no date for his return to racing has been set
-
Chris Froome, Simon Yates and Thibaut Pinot headline Tour of the Alps 2021
Nairo Quintana and Hugh Carthy are also at the five-stage race
By Jonny Long •
-
'There is still cycling at two speeds': Thibaut Pinot speaks out on cortisone and ketone use in the peloton
The Frenchman says his experience this winter of receiving a cortisone injection showed him just how powerful they are
By Jonny Long •
-
Thibaut Pinot will not ride the 2021 Tour de France, according to reports
Instead, French media sources indicate Pinot will turn to the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Thibaut Pinot says Tour de France 2021 route ‘is really classic’
Thibaut Pinot says the route of the 2021 Tour de France “is really classic,” as the course features plenty of opportunities for the puncheurs.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Thibaut Pinot abandons Vuelta a España 2020
Thibaut Pinot has abandoned the Vuelta a España 2020.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Vuelta a España 2020: Chris Froome and Thibaut Pinot lose time on day one
Chris Froome and Thibaut Pinot are out of contention for the 2020 Vuelta a España after losing time on stage one.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage eight of the Tour de France 2020
Heartbreak for Thibaut Pinot and Adam Yates fights hard - don't miss these moments from an exciting day
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
'Maybe this is a turning point in my career': Thibaut Pinot's back problems put him out of Tour de France contention
The Frenchman was dropped early from the GC group on the first day in the Pyrenees
By Jonny Long •
-
Thibaut Pinot 'annoyed' after crash in closing kilometres of Tour de France 2020 stage one
The Frenchman had a face like thunder as he slowly rode into the finish
By Jonny Long •