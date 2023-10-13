Tweets of the week: Thibaut Pinot's leaving party, and the Ineos boys go out out

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When I eventually retire, potentially well into my 70s, so this could be 2070 really, I hope that my final day at work is as raucous as Thibaut Pinot's. The man from the Haute-Saône was greeted like the hero on a valedictory lap that he was, but how the whole thing was for the reasonably shy and introverted Groupama-FDJ rider, that's another question.

As he put it last week, in one of his final interviews as a professional bike rider: “I think I am more stressed to see them [his fans] than they are to meet me."

However, it did look a lot of fun, watching the party at Il Lombardia on social media. Imagine, if on your last day at the office, at the shop, in the warehouse or whatever, hundreds of people turned up with flares to scream you on and just pat you on the back. Well, that's what I'll dream of anyway. In reality, if the world still exists in forty years time, I'll be writing one last thing and then logging off, simple. Being a professional bike rider is weird, man.

Pinot is almost certainly happier now he's out of the limelight, and that's no bad thing - just more time to spend on his farm, with the goats.

Elsewhere in the world of cycling social media, there's evidence of riders really getting into their off-season, which is what we like to see here at Tweets of the Week, you really need some work/life balance. There's also some excellent transfer announcement posts, and Florian Vermeersch has a much more impressive contact book than I do.

1. Thibaut Pinot's leaving gift? Well, a goat, of course

Ehi @ThibautPinot guarda la capretta che ti hanno portato gli italiani, la piccola Vittoria, speriamo che possa portarti fortuna! Hey @ThibautPinot, take a look at the little goat the Italians brought you, her name is Vittoria, let's hope she brings you luck! #iLombardia pic.twitter.com/8jkJ6MdouZOctober 7, 2023 See more

2. Sadly, this dastardly fan's plan did not work, with Thibaut Pinot finishing 37th, and the best Jumbo-Visma rider, Primož Roglič, coming 3rd. Still, this is fun. More fun in cycling, please

Dear @RichardPlugge,I'm honored to inform you about a last minute change in the @Il_Lombardia : 3.5 kms before the finish line, the road finally turns left. I repeat, LEFT. Please find below the view of this strategic race point for your riders.Cheers! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/hSdZy9IOkLOctober 7, 2023 See more

3. Now we get into the meat of the matter, imagine cycling through here, imagine how chaotic and fun this would be. Us mortals will never experience anything like this, sadly, but it's nice to dream

Et la Curva explosa ! Chaos, bain de foule en pleine course pour Thibault Pinot #CurvaPinot #Pinot #IlLomBardi pic.twitter.com/bC9O9cToX1October 7, 2023 See more

4. Christine Majerus, off-season ready, asks if anyone is afraid of her in sliders. I mean, I'm not sure I'd want to mess with her. It looks idyllic, anyway.

A post shared by Christine Majerus (@c_majerus) A photo posted by on

5. Two things on Magnus Cort's off-season snaps. Firstly, how lovely it all looks, genuinely, I think I might want his life? Secondly, the man is the most Scandinavian man I've ever seen. The moustache. The hair. The roll neck jumpers. The jacket. Ah man.

A post shared by Magnus Cort (@magnuscort) A photo posted by on

6. If you're going to ride the Gravel World Championships, you definitely deserve a gelato. This picture is what everyone loves about cycling, right?

A post shared by Maddy Nutt (@maddy_nutty) A photo posted by on

7. If I had Tadej Pogačar's phone number, I would also be boasting about it. However, the most interesting answer here is Florian Vermeersch, who has the Belgian prime minister's number. What! Why? Is Florian going to go from local councillor to minister soon?

Who’s the most famous person on your phone? 🧐#Veneto2023 pic.twitter.com/IPPw1OP4KXOctober 8, 2023 See more

8. Squeeze every last drop of content out of Roglič before he goes, that's the plan, huh? We need to talk about how the Slovenian's lack of eloquence has gone from annoying to a meme, really

A post shared by Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@jumbovisma_road) A photo posted by on

9. The Ineos lads are done with their year and are ready to go out out out. I'm not sure I'd fit in, I don't often wear a shirt or drink wine, but I'd love to know what they chatted about

Paracetamol much needed today 💃 https://t.co/MMDu8gIonSOctober 9, 2023 See more

10. Did you know Rigoberto Uran has well over a million followers on Instagram? Well you do now. Here he is with the champions of Ecuador, Colombia, and Ireland. Simple

A post shared by Rigoberto Urán (@rigobertouran) A photo posted by on

11. Congratulations to Ellen van Dijk and Benjamin on the birth of their baby boy. I wonder if he will ever set an Hour Record?

Meet Faas!This big guy was born last wednesday. Full name: Faas Valentijn de Bruijn. We are doing very well and Benjamin and me are completely in love pic.twitter.com/0maxfv2w3lOctober 8, 2023 See more

12. I haven't enjoyed all of Lidl-Trek's t-shirt announcements this transfer season, but this Tim Declercq one is pretty special. I want to see the Belgian in an actual machine at some point over the next year, please

A rider that needs little introduction, because you've seen him lead the peloton for countless kilometers! 🚜 Welcome to the Team, @Tim_Declercq 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣📰 https://t.co/qlld4BMGVr pic.twitter.com/WbQTfQYUJMOctober 10, 2023 See more

13. Is this good? I don't think so particularly, but it certainly caught everyone's eye. Congrats to Caleb/Crocodile Ewan on the new deal

𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙊𝙐𝙏…𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙅𝘼𝙔𝘾𝙊 𝘼𝙇𝙐𝙇𝘼 𝘿𝙊𝙀𝙎 𝙄𝙏 𝘾𝙍𝙊𝘾𝙊𝘿𝙄𝙇𝙀 𝘿𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙀 𝙎𝙏𝙔𝙇𝙀 😂 The one and only Caleb Ewan returns to his roots, returning home in 2024 🇦🇺 🦘🎉 Bring it on 🦘🎉🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/BvpnEaCTIcOctober 11, 2023 See more

14. So many things to dislike about the idea of being a professional cyclists, but being trapped in an airless lift with 10 other men in lycra would probably be up there

things no one tells you about before you turn pro: sweaty after race elevator rides pic.twitter.com/FGRzG7GLhwOctober 12, 2023 See more

15. ICYMI the women's Giro next year will be called the Giro d'Italia Women. For some reason.

Onto the bazillionth variation of the Giro d'Italia Women race name for next year's race around some of ItalyFormerly known as the Giro Rosa, Giro Donne, Giro d'Italia Femminile etc... https://t.co/MgKviUpkfa pic.twitter.com/ryxvd74twGOctober 12, 2023 See more

16. Romain Bardet looks fine, but these looks actually suit Charlotte Kool? Maybe she will find some outfit inspiration from this

A post shared by Team dsm-firmenich (@teamdsm_) A photo posted by on

17. And finally.. We have found exclusive footage of Ineos Grenadiers' plan to get back on top in 2024

18. Oh, farewell Thibaut