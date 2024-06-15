Tweets of the week: Thibaut Pinot throws croissants in a lake, Lizzie Deignan gets an MBE, and Yves Lampaert builds a tractor
Here's your weekly round-up of the best of social media
Away from all the racing, the big news this week was the release of the second season of Netflix's Tour de France docuseries, Unchained.
I'll admit, I've only seen the first episode. My colleague, Adam Becket, has watched all 320 minutes of it, and thinks it's a "thrilling must-see", so I'll certainly be binge-watching the rest over the weekend.
My favourites scenes in these sorts of documentaries are those that take place outside of the bubble of bike racing, the moments that show a rider in the comfort of their own home, doing something mundane like the rest of us do.
For that reason, I found myself spellbound during episode one by the footage of Thibaut Pinot, France's sweetheart, tossing a bagful of croissants into a lake.
It wasn't so much the action itself, but rather the memory it jogged of Pinot's farewell Tour. The former Groumapa-FDJ rider retired at the end of last season, following an emotional send-off at his home Grand Tour, and has slipped out of public consciousness this year. Seeing him back on my screen was a delight, even if he was just feeding some fish.
That said, and I'm not an expert, I have some questions about Pinot's feeding technique. First of all, he seems to do exactly what my mum told me not to do on childhood outings to the duck pond: he throws entire hunks of bread into the lake. Unless the fish he's feeding are human-sized, surely tear them up a bit, Thibaut?
And secondly, just how many fish is he feeding? Pinot turns up with three sack fulls of croissants and bread, and lobs the entirety of their contents into the water. By the end of the scene, the lake looks like a giant, murky minestrone soup. Are we talking a four-figure number of fish? Surely not five figures? Or is there a select group with the appetite of a bear? If I run into the Frenchman at the Tour this year, this will be the first question I ask him.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Check out a snippet of the scene below. Also across social media this week, Yves Lampaert spends an evening building a Lego tractor, Alison Jackson enjoys some crisps, and one rider dares to wheelie on a fixed-gear track bike.
1. For lunch they're having coq au vin and a glass of red wine
Is Pinot fishing with croissants the most French thing ever? 😂 pic.twitter.com/dKuLp0G5HgJune 11, 2024
2. Yves Lampaert is, after all, "just a farmer's son from Belgium"
We challenged #TourdeSuisse overall leader @yveslampaert to build a Lego John Deere 😁 pic.twitter.com/HbAy2US9gOJune 10, 2024
3. Shoe pastry anyone?
I'm not sure about Q36.5's nutrition plan tbh #tds2024 pic.twitter.com/ahePgl8DTVJune 10, 2024
4. Big congratulations to Lizzie Deignan, who has taken one step closer to becoming Queen Elizabeth III
A post shared by Lizzie Deignan MBE (@l_deignan)
A photo posted by on
5. SD Worx-Protime love winning so much that they'll celebrate for anyone over the line
Nice to see that Christine and Lotte are so happy for Ruby. 😉Pic by @swpixtweets pic.twitter.com/LSmom6zwFNJune 9, 2024
6. This is either the look of a man who means business, or one who has just realised he left his rucksack at the pub
A post shared by Matteo Jorgenson (@matteojorgenson)
A photo posted by on
7. Here's a lesson in cyclists' math from Alison Jackson
A post shared by Alison Jackson (@aliactionjackson)
A photo posted by on
8. Demi Vollering's dog, Flo, has done more miles on the bike than me this year
A post shared by Demi Vollering (@demivollering)
A photo posted by on
9. A wheelie? On a track bike? Now that's real flair
A post shared by Alec Briggs (@alec_pedaler)
A photo posted by on
10. These new helmet designs are starting to get out of hand
A post shared by Phil Gaimon (@philgaimon)
A photo posted by on
11. This set-up may not be aero, but at least it'll get some nice shots
👀 New YouTube team in town, @AlpecinDCK?Looks like it's time to step up our game... 🫣 pic.twitter.com/w8U9uV9K72June 13, 2024
12. And finally – please excuse the poor word play – a Cofidis rider got just what he Wanty'd when a fan stepped in to give him a push at the Tour de Suisse
Always ready to help 🚴#TourdeSuisse pic.twitter.com/mHRjTxYUcKJune 10, 2024
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Is tracking sleep time well spent?
Are cyclists sleepwalking into information overload, asks Lexie Williamson
By Lexie Williamson Published
-
Squats, sprints and Toy Story movies: Meet Elisa Balsamo
The former world champion and this year’s Roubaix runner-up talks us through her multisport upbringing and how the wins start in the gym
By Stephen Shrubsall Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cyclists go to the football, and footballers take up cycling
Also, SD Worx-Protime fight over a Garmin, Magnus Cort reviews hotel rooms in yellow, and Patrick Lefevere has some self-awarenesss
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: Grandpa Geraint Thomas, a fox at the Giro d'Italia, and the greatest camera shot ever
As the dust settles on the Giro d'Italia, it's the Tour of Norway that grabs our attention
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Socks and sandals, pizza, lasagna and Giro d’Italia snowmen
All the goings on from the world of cycling social media
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tweets of the week: Patrick Lefevere hands out the bidons, pink sunglasses, and the kids are alright
All the action from cycling social media in the last 7 days
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas's super-fan reappears, and Ellen van Dijk sees the funny side of crashing
Ben Stiller the cycling fan returns. Ben Stiller!
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: Brutal weather at Flèche, an idiot sandwich and is there a new POC helmet?
There's a lot of love for Kasia Niewiadoma, and it turns out Norwegians are good in bad weather
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: What is crostata and why is it making Elisa Longo Borghini win?
Lidl-Trek have got the perfect recipe for beating SD Worx-Protime
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Forget the cobbles, Paris-Roubaix is now all about goats and chicanes
It's a Hell of the North special in this week's social media round-up
By Tom Davidson Published