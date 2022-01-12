Thibaut Pinot will tackle the Tour de France once more in 2022
Frenchman aims for podium again eight years after he last achieved the feat, will be joined by David Gaudu and Michael Storer
By Adam Becket published
Thibaut Pinot will return to the Tour de France for the first time since 2020 this year, with sprinter Arnaud Démare heading to the Giro d'Italia instead.
Groupama-FDJ announced their leaders for the Tour and Giro at a team presentation on Wednesday, where much of the Tour squad was also revealed.
Alongside Pinot, who has won three stages at the Tour and finished third in 2014, will be David Gaudu, Stefan Küng, Valentin Madouas, and new signing Michael Storer.
The Frenchman crashed heavily in the first week of the 2022 race, which aggravated a back injury which has plagued him since. He did not compete in any of the grand tours last year, riding just 38 race days.
In 2019, he looked set to be a strong contender for the overall at the race before he innocuously injured his knee; he was 1:50 behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe with a stage win already in his pocket when he abandoned stage 19. Pinot hopes to be back to his best for this year's race, which begins in Copenhagen on 1 July.
“I want to regain my level and win races," he said. "I want to become the rider again before my fall on the Tour 2020. The Tour de France will be the highlight of my season with this common goal: a podium on the Champs-Élysées."
>>> 'I rode 17 stages of last year's Tour de France with a broken back - I'm not a person who gives up': a grateful Simon Clarke signs for Israel-Premier Tech
Pinot will be joined by Gaudu, who finished 11th at the 2021 Tour. The pair will vie for leadership along with Storer, the Australian who joined from DSM over the winter.
Team boss Marc Madiot said: "For the Tour de France, we’re going to go with extremely high ambitions. We want to fight for the podium...
"We’re six months away from the Tour, and it will be the evolution of the riders’ physical condition, along with the circumstances of the race, that will influence things. I can’t say right now who the main leader will be."
On Storer, the Frenchman said: "We’ll see how the race unfolds but, from what we saw of him in the mountains, notably at the Vuelta, he can be taken into consideration."
The Australian won two stages of the Vuelta a España last year and the mountains classification.
"In the first place, the squad is built around David and Thibaut," Madiot continued. "But when you look at the general classification in recent years, ok, Pogačar has won, but when you look at some of the guys below him, how many would you have put on the podium or in the top-five six months beforehand?"
Gaudu has ambitions for finishing higher up the GC this year, with the 25-year old expressing a desire to finish on the podium too.
"I want to transform the top ten into top five, the top five into podiums, and the podiums into victories," he said. "The Tour de France will be the major goal of my season, I’m going with the team to aim for the podium in the general classification."
At the Giro, Démare will aim for sprint victories, which he won four of in 2020 along with the points jersey. He will be joined by Attila Valter, who is aiming to impress again after spending time in the pink jersey last year. The race begins in Budapest, and the Hungarian riders has spoken of his desire to impress on home roads.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Savour the moment and love every ride
Struggling to enjoy your riding through the winter? Here's how to live in the moment and fall in love with riding all over again
By Josephine Perry • Published
-
Fashion forecasts, body shapes, or stereotypes: What's behind the convergence of women's pro team kits?
Are trend forecasters more influential in women's cycling, or do the sponsors want to portray something different?
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
Rohan Dennis says he moved to Jumbo-Visma because Ineos Grenadiers were copying 'a lot of stuff' from Dutch team
Australian time-trialist will be part of Jumbo-Visma's Tour de France squad
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal would rather win Vuelta a España than another Tour de France - but will obey team orders
Giro d'Italia champion says Ineos Grenadiers want him to ride Tour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Eddy Merckx 'wouldn't have had a problem' with Cavendish beating his Tour de France stage victory record
The 'Manx Missile' equalled the great Belgian's record at the Grand Boucle as he won four stages
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tour de France 'Opi-Omi' spectator avoids jail sentence after causing stage one crash
The woman initially went into hiding, later admitting that she felt "ashamed"
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Groupama-FDJ unsatisfied with 2021 season's lack of memorable victory
The French-based team claims it was an average year, despite winning 24 races
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'Opi-Omi' Tour de France spectator faces four-month suspended sentence
Her lawyer described her as 'terrified' by the media storm that followed the incident
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mark Cavendish unsure on Tour de France 2022 route: 'There aren’t as many chances for the fast men'
The joint-record Tour de France stage winner would grab his 35th with victory in 2022, surpassing Eddy Merckx
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'Opi-Omi' Tour de France spectator who caused crash on opening stage to appear in court
The spectator will be facing charges of causing 'involuntary injuries' and 'endangering others'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published