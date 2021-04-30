Tony Martin
Three time TT World Champion, Tony Martin has made the discipline his own in the few years and joined the likes of Sir Bradley Wiggins and Fabian Cancellara as legends of racing against the clock.
His last World Champs win came back in 2013, however, so regaining that title will likely figure highly in his schedule throughout the 2016 season.
Martin is set to race the cobbled Classics for the first time this year, in no small part due to his stage win across the pavé at the 2015 Tour de France.
In the 2017 Tour de France, Tony Martin is set to lead his team alongside Alexander Kristoff as they combine a hunt for GC ambitions and stage wins.
Nationality: German
Date of birth: April 23, 1985
Height: 186cm
Weight: 75kg
Team: Katusha-Alpecin
Later in the Tour he crashed whilst wearing the yellow jersey; the 2015 race being the first time he'd worn the coveted leader's colours despite his consitent form over the past few seasons.
He will get the chance for more stage wins against the clock at the 2016 Tour, but the second of the two has an uphill profile so it might not suit the Etixx rider.
After missing out on the podium at the 2016 Rio Olympics Tony Martin had readjust despite stating that he believed Chris Froome to be the favourite for the TT title.
Latest
Tony Martin uncertain about retirement due to coronavirus
Tony Martin remains uncertain about his retirement because of the coronavirus crisis.
Tony Martin won't target time trial gold at Tokyo 2020
The German took silver in the Olympic race against the clock at London 2012
Tony Martin abandons Vuelta a España after crash involving Primož Roglič and Miguel Ángel López
The Vuelta a España offered up more drama on stage 18, as Tony Martin was forced out of the race after a crash that also brought down some of the overall favourites.
Daring to dream: How Jumbo Visma built their Tour challenge
Tony Martin confirmed to switch to LottoNL-Jumbo from Katusha-Alpecin
German signs two-year deals with Dutch squad
Tony Martin delays comeback over fears of further damaging neck injury
Martin is back training on the road but has taken medical advice to delay a return to competition
FDJ riders round on Tony Martin to accuse him of causing massive Tour of Flanders crash (video)
Tony Martin has been on the receiving end of accusations that he caused a major pile-up at the Tour of Flanders after "squeezing" a rider into a ditch.
'Super bad for cycling... it's a shame he's racing': Tony Martin and others react to Chris Froome's return
Riders at the start of the Ruta del Sol had mixed reactions to Chris Froome's return to racing with an anti-doping investigation into his AAF still ongoing.
Tony Martin gets 'clarification' phone call after accusing UCI of 'double standards' over Chris Froome case
Tony Martin has received a 'clarification' phone call from the UCI after he accused it of 'double standards' in its handling of the Chris Froome case.
Tony Martin ‘totally angry’ at ‘double standards’ in Chris Froome salbutamol case
German Katusha-Alpecin pro rider Tony Martin says that the way in which Chris Froome's Vuelta a España adverse analytical finding has been dealt with is 'unprofessional and unfair'
