Three time TT World Champion, Tony Martin has made the discipline his own in the few years and joined the likes of Sir Bradley Wiggins and Fabian Cancellara as legends of racing against the clock.

His last World Champs win came back in 2013, however, so regaining that title will likely figure highly in his schedule throughout the 2016 season.

Martin is set to race the cobbled Classics for the first time this year, in no small part due to his stage win across the pavé at the 2015 Tour de France.

In the 2017 Tour de France, Tony Martin is set to lead his team alongside Alexander Kristoff as they combine a hunt for GC ambitions and stage wins.

Nationality: German

Date of birth: April 23, 1985

Height: 186cm

Weight: 75kg

Team: Katusha-Alpecin

Later in the Tour he crashed whilst wearing the yellow jersey; the 2015 race being the first time he'd worn the coveted leader's colours despite his consitent form over the past few seasons.

He will get the chance for more stage wins against the clock at the 2016 Tour, but the second of the two has an uphill profile so it might not suit the Etixx rider.

After missing out on the podium at the 2016 Rio Olympics Tony Martin had readjust despite stating that he believed Chris Froome to be the favourite for the TT title.