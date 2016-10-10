Eight riders to watch in the World Championships individual time trials

The elite men and women compete in the World Championships individual time trials on Tuesday and Wednesday - here are a few of the favourites

Rohan Dennis

He’s got two top-10s to his name in the past two World Championships, but this could be the year when Rohan Dennis stands on the top step of the podium.

His form against the clock has been great all year – starting with the win in the Australian National Championships in January, winning the Tour of California TT, fifth in the Tour de France stage 13, fifth in the Olympics TT and second in the test at the Tour of Britain.

His track pedigree holds him in good stead for this type of flat time trial and he will be itching to avenge BMC’s defeat to Etixx-Quick Step in the team time trial on Sunday.

Anna van der Breggen

There aren’t many standout names on the provisional start list for the women’s time trial, but Anna van der Breggen will probably go into Tuesday’s race as the favourite.

The Dutch rider claimed bronze in the time trial at Rio 2016, days after winning the gold medal in the road race. The Olympic TT course was very different to the one the riders will face in Doha, given there was an actual hill in it, but Van der Breggen shouldn’t be fazed.

She finished second in the European Championships and the Giro d’Italia time trials as part of another standout season for Rabo-Liv.

Vasil Kiryienka

Vasil Kiryienka has been one of the more anonymous world champions of recent years, having won just one time trial during his time in the rainbow jersey, and that came right at the end of last season.

To be fair to Kiry, his role in Team Sky has been to protect the team leaders, so whenever a time trial does come around he usually has to save energy for the rest of the race.

That probably explains why he only finished 120th in the rolling Tour de France TT – he was saving his legs to keep Chris Froome in yellow over the following eight stages.

But now it’s all on him again, so expect to see Kiryienka giving a good account of himself over the 40km circuit on Wednesday. If he relinquishes his stripes, hopefully he’ll go down fighting,

Tom Dumoulin

It’s been a mixed season for Tom Dumoulin as far as meeting his high expectations goes. The Olympic Games time trial was by far and away his biggest priority of the season and just weeks after breaking his arm at the Tour de France the Dutch rider won silver behind an inspired Fabian Cancellara.

You could see the disappointment on his face in the press conference after the event, even though he put on a smile and answered positively.

His form has been indifferent since then, finishing third in the Tour of Britain TT and 14th in the one at the Eneco Tour, but before the Games he showed by he was one of the favourites for Rio by dominating the stage 13 TT at the Tour de France.

Dumoulin is a well-built rider still, despite slimming down a little in recent years, which should see him deal well with the winds in the first half of the route and he has he power to put in a good time.

Olga Zabelinskaya

A controversial figure due to her previous doping ban, but Olga Zabelinskaya can’t be overlooked for a medal in the Worlds TT.

The Russian bettered her bronze medal in the TT at London 2012 with a silver at Rio 2016 and has been in solid time trial form ever since.

Second in the Chrono Champenois was followed by third in the European Championships TT and she then helped her relatively unfancied Bepink squad to fourth in the Worlds team time trial on Sunday.

Tony Martin

Tony Martin has made a drastic change to his time trial position in an attempt to win back his World Championships time trial title, but it shouldn’t take him long to get used to it as it is the position he used to win those titles.

Martin had changed his position in an attempt to chase aerodynamic gains but admits he didn’t feel as comfortable with his hands higher on the aero bars. So, he’s dropped the bars down once more and is back to what he knows best.

Taylor Phinney

Taylor Phinney’s story has been well documented, but what an addition to the story winning the World Championships would be. From being in a position where he may never ride again to being a contender for the World Champs is pretty phenomenal, but he’ll have to be at his best to take the gold on Wednesday.

Phinney became USA time trial champion for the third time in June, just two years after a crash at the same Championships almost destroyed his leg for good. He also has good major event experience, having recorded fourth place in the TT at London 2012 and second place in the Worlds TT later that year.

Ellen van Dijk

The Netherlands has two great chances of winning the time trial on Tuesday, with Ellen van Dijk looking to challenge Van der Breggen for the gold medal.

Van Dijk is coming off taking the win in the European Championships TT and forming part of the victorious Boels-Dolmans team time trial squad at the Worlds on Sunday.

She just missed out on the podium at the Olympics so will be keen to avenge that disappointment with a medal in Doha.