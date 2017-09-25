Eurosport will be broadcasting the final Monument of the 2017 season on Saturday, October 7, with live coverage of Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia, the Autumn Monument, pits many of the peloton’s best climbers and puncheurs against each other on a hilly course, travelling 257 kilometres between Bergamo and Como on Saturday, October 7.

The 2017 route has reverted to the same one used in 2015, when Italian home favourite Vincenzo Nibali claimed victory in the ‘Race of the Falling Leaves’.

Last year’s edition was won by Esteban Chaves, who became the first Colombian to take the win in the prestigious race.

>>> Il Lombardia 2017: Latest news, reports and race info

Eurosport will be showing the race once again, with over two hours of live coverage broadcast on Eurosport 1 in the afternoon.

If you don’t have a chance to catch the action live, you can always catch up with the evening highlights.

Il Lombardia live TV guide

Saturday, October 7



15.15-17.30, Il Lombardia LIVE, Eurosport 1/Eurosport 1HD

20.45-22.00, Il Lombardia highlights, Eurosport 2/Eurosport 2HD

22.30-23.35, Il Lombardia highlights, Eurosport 1/Eurosport 1HD