In photos: Jon Mould wins Eddie Soens Memorial Cycle Race 2018

Photos from the 57th edition of the annual Eddie Soens Memorial Cycle Race, held on the Aintree circuit in Liverpool

- All photos by Andy Jones

Jon Mould (JLT Condor) won the 2018 edition of the annual Eddie Soens Memorial Cycle Race on the Aintree racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday.

Matt Bottrill very early rolled back the clock to 1998 – when he last won the race – as he went on the attack on the final two laps of the 50-mile race, which comprises 30 laps of the cicruit.

However, Bottrill was joined in his late move by last year’s Soens runner-up Mould in cold and grimy conditions.

The two distanced the rest of the peloton, with Mould just getting the better of former time trial champion Bottrill in the final sprint.

Mould’s JLT Condor team-mate and defending champion Ed Clancy brought the rest of the field home in third place. Clancy has won the race on three previous occasions: 2009, 2013 and 2017.

Elizabeth-Jane Harris (Storey Racing) took the women’s category win ahead of team-mates Anna Kay and Ffion James.

Former Eddie Soens winners include Steve Cummings, Russell Downing, Ian Stannard, Rob Hayles, Chris Newton and Tony Gibb.

Mould went on to contest Sunday’s Jock Wadley Memorial road race in Colchester, Essex, where he played an active role in the action although he missed out on a podium spot.

Mikey Mottram (Morvelo-Basso) took the Jock Wadley victory with Joey Walker (Team Wiggins) in second and local rider George Wood (Richardsons Trek RT) in third.