Analysis of Samuel Sanchez’s B sample reportedly confirms positive test

Spaniard likely to face lengthy ban

Samuel Sanchez looks set to face a lengthy ban after analysis of his B sample reportedly confirmed his positive doping test from before the Vuelta a España.

The then BMC Racing rider tested positive for the growth hormone GHRP-2 in an out-of-competition test on August 9, with the UCI informing him of his adverse analytical finding just days ahead of the Vuelta a España.

At the time Sanchez insisted that he his “conscience was clear” and the positive test had come as a “total surprise”, but Spanish newspaper Marca reports that analysis of his B sample has confirmed the positive test, although the UCI is yet to make an official announcement.

If the positive test is confirmed, Sanchez could face a lengthy ban, with Italian rider Stefano Pirazzi having recently been given a four-year ban after testing positive for the same substance prior to the Giro d’Italia in April.

However with Sanchez widely expected to retire from professional cycling after the Vuelta a España, any possible ban is unlikely to have anything more than a symbolic impact.