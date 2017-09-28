Tour de Yorkshire 2018 host towns revealed

The eight towns that will host the start and finish of stages in the newly expanded four-day Tour of Yorkshire (May 3-6) and Women's Tour de Yorkshire (May 3-4) are unveiled

The eight towns that will host the start and finish of the four stages of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire were revealed by the British stage race’s organisers on Thursday.

Barnsley, Beverley, Doncaster, Halifax, Ilkley, Leeds, Richmond and Scarborough will all host the start or finish of stages in the newly-extended editions of the Tour de Yorkshire and Women’s Tour de Yorkshire next season.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) confirmed on September 21 that the Tour de Yorkshire would expand from three days to four and the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire from one day to two for 2018.

Chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire Sir Gary Verity said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and in just three years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

“Of course, with the men’s race being extended to four days and the women’s race now being held over two, it means we can visit more parts of the county and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show.”

The full race route will be officially unveiled at the Piece Hall in Halifax on Tuesday, December 5.

The Tour de Yorkshire was created in 2015 as a legacy event from the Tour de France’s Grand Départ in the county in 2014.

The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire will take place over May 3-6, with the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire running from May 3-4. Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) won the men’s race, with Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) winning the women’s race.

Yorkshire has also been selected to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

2018 Tour de Yorkshire start/finish locations

Barnsley (South Yorkshire)

Beverley (East Yorkshire)

Doncaster (South Yorkshire)

Halifax (Calderdale)

Ilkley (Bradford)

Leeds (West Yorkshire)

Richmond (North Yorkshire)

Scarborough (North Yorkshire)