Tour of Flanders team lists released with Nibali due to make debut in 2018

Confirmed list of riders and teams taking part in the 2018 Tour of Flanders on Sunday, April 1
All eighteen men’s UCI WorldTour teams, plus seven wildcards, will race the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, April 1 and the women’s peloton will be made up of 24 squads.
Previous winners have included Classics legends, such as Rik van Looy, Roger De Vlaeminck and Eddy Merckx, as well as more contemporary heroes Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen.
Unlike some other Classics, no rider has ever won more than three times – demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the Monument.
Teams for the men’s Tour of Flanders 2018:
The 102nd edition will host Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) – the Italian rider making his Ronde debut in 2018.
Alongside the eighteen men’s World Tour teams, the seven wildcard teams have been selected from three countries: Belgium, France and the Netherlands.
Ag2r-La Mondiale – France
Astana Pro Team – Kazhakstan
Bahrain-Merida – Bahrain
BMC Racing Team – USA
Bora-Hansgrohe – Germany
Dimension Data – RSA
EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale – USA
Groupama-FDJ – France
Lotto-Soudal – Belgium
Mitchelton-Scott – Australia
Movistar Team – Spain
Quick-Step Floors – Belgium
Team Katusha-Alpecin – Switzerland
Team LottoNL-Jumbo – Netherlands
Team Sky – Great Britain
Team Sunweb – Germany
Trek-Segafredo – USA
UAE-Team Emirates – UAE
Wildcard teams:
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise – Belgium
Wanty Group-Gobert – Belgium
Veranda’s Willems-Crelan – Belgium
WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic – Belgium
Cofidis – France
Vital Concept – France
Team Roompot–Nederlandse Loterij – Netherlands
Teams for the women’s Tour of Flanders 2018:
Twenty-four women’s teams have been selected. US rider Coryn Rivera of Team Sunweb took the win in 2017, and is expected to make a return.
However, she’ll likely be battling with the likes of Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) who was the victor the previous year.
Lotto Soudal Ladies – Belgium
Experza-Footlogix – Belgium
Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport – Belgium
The Netherlands – Belgium
Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team – Netherlands
Team Sunweb – Netherlands
WaowDeals Pro Cycling – Netherlands
Parkhotel Valkenburg – Netherlands
Mitchelton-Scott – Australia
Alé Cipollini – Italy
Aromitalia-Vaiano – Italy
Valcar PBM- Italy
Astana Women’s Team – Italy
Bepink – Italy
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope – France
Team Virtu Cycling Women – Denmark
Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team – Denmark
Canyon-SRAM – Germany
Hitec – Norway
Wiggle-High5 – Great Britain
Trek-Drops – Great Britain
Cylance Pro Cycling – USA
Team Tibco – Sillicon Valley Bank – USA
BTV Ljubljana – Slovenia
Movistar Team Women – Spain