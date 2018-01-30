Tour of Flanders team lists released with Nibali due to make debut in 2018

Confirmed list of riders and teams taking part in the 2018 Tour of Flanders on Sunday, April 1

All eighteen men’s UCI WorldTour teams, plus seven wildcards, will race the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, April 1 and the women’s peloton will be made up of 24 squads.

Previous winners have included Classics legends, such as Rik van Looy, Roger De Vlaeminck and Eddy Merckx, as well as more contemporary heroes Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen.

Unlike some other Classics, no rider has ever won more than three times – demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the Monument.

Teams for the men’s Tour of Flanders 2018:

The 102nd edition will host Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) – the Italian rider making his Ronde debut in 2018.

Alongside the eighteen men’s World Tour teams, the seven wildcard teams have been selected from three countries: Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

Ag2r-La Mondiale – France

Astana Pro Team – Kazhakstan

Bahrain-Merida – Bahrain

BMC Racing Team – USA

Bora-Hansgrohe – Germany

Dimension Data – RSA

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale – USA

Groupama-FDJ – France

Lotto-Soudal – Belgium

Mitchelton-Scott – Australia

Movistar Team – Spain

Quick-Step Floors – Belgium

Team Katusha-Alpecin – Switzerland

Team LottoNL-Jumbo – Netherlands

Team Sky – Great Britain

Team Sunweb – Germany

Trek-Segafredo – USA

UAE-Team Emirates – UAE

Wildcard teams:

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise – Belgium

Wanty Group-Gobert – Belgium

Veranda’s Willems-Crelan – Belgium

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic – Belgium

Cofidis – France

Vital Concept – France

Team Roompot–Nederlandse Loterij – Netherlands

Teams for the women’s Tour of Flanders 2018:

Twenty-four women’s teams have been selected. US rider Coryn Rivera of Team Sunweb took the win in 2017, and is expected to make a return.

However, she’ll likely be battling with the likes of Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) who was the victor the previous year.

Lotto Soudal Ladies – Belgium

Experza-Footlogix – Belgium

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport – Belgium

The Netherlands – Belgium

Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team – Netherlands

Team Sunweb – Netherlands

WaowDeals Pro Cycling – Netherlands

Parkhotel Valkenburg – Netherlands

Mitchelton-Scott – Australia

Alé Cipollini – Italy

Aromitalia-Vaiano – Italy

Valcar PBM- Italy

Astana Women’s Team – Italy

Bepink – Italy

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope – France

Team Virtu Cycling Women – Denmark

Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team – Denmark

Canyon-SRAM – Germany

Hitec – Norway

Wiggle-High5 – Great Britain

Trek-Drops – Great Britain

Cylance Pro Cycling – USA

Team Tibco – Sillicon Valley Bank – USA

BTV Ljubljana – Slovenia

Movistar Team Women – Spain