How to climb like Tadej Pogačar

Have you ever wondered how Tadej Pogačar climbs that fast?

The double Tour de France champion is arguably the best climber in the world right now, after his dominant performance to secure the yellow jersey for the second year in a row.

But how does the Slovenian superstar go uphill so fast?

In the second instalment of video interviews, presented by Met helmets, sponsor of Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates squad, the 22-year-old offers insight into his climbing prowess, from pacing to cadence, and even goes head-to-head with presenter James McLaughlin.

The video is the sequel to a wide-ranging interview Pogačar did with McLaughlin on the eve of the 2021 Tour de France, in which he discussed his influences, whether he has an ideal, winning the yellow jersey, and racing with no fear.

Pogačar has been a dominant force in the peloton over the last two seasons, winning the Tour de France last year on his debut, becoming the youngest victor in the post-war era.

But even more impressive, Pogačar returned in 2021 as the clear favourite and still lived up to the hype, winning by a huge five-minute margin ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

Pogačar did not stop there however, as he flew immediately out to Japan to race the Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race, where he sprinted to a bronze medal on his Olympic debut, finishing behind Wout van Aert and gold medal winner Richard Carapaz.

Despite his success already this year, Pogačar is still expected to line up in the Vuelta a España in August, as he hopes to add another Grand Tour victory to his already glowing palmarès.

Pogačar is part of a wave of enormous talents taking the peloton by storm in recent seasons, along with Giro d’Italia winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step).