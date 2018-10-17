Sir Bradley Wiggins to honour grass-roots volunteers at Cycling Weekly Awards

Cycling Weekly will be celebrating the best of British cycling at its inaugural awards night in central London this December. Sir Bradley Wiggins will be present to recognise the essential work of local volunteers who drive the sport at grass-roots level, and will present the Local Hero award.

Ten awards will be presented on the night, recognising the best riders and achievements of 2018, from Grand Tour winners to the rising stars of the cycling scene and outstanding fundraising efforts.

The Local Hero award, in association with Freewheel, will be decided by a public vote after all nominations put forward by the readers of Cycling Weekly had been whittled down to a final four by the awards’ judging panel.

Wiggins said: “The dedication and commitment of coaches and organisers up and down the country at grass-roots level is the beating heart of cycling.”

“I still remember the guys at Herne Hill when I started racing. They were there week in week out and gave people like me our first taste of proper racing, so I’m looking forward to presenting the Local Hero award.”

Local Hero candidates:

Glyn Durrant – Surrey Cycle Racing League

Peter Harrison – The Cyclone Festival

Celia Tennant – Clydesdale Colts Cycling Club

Debbie Wharton – Maindy Flyers

Voting goes live on www.cyclingweekly.com/awards this Thursday, and is open until November 1.

Commenting on the event itself Wiggins said: “It’s been a great year for British riders, making history by winning all three Grand Tours. The awards will be a good night to honour the successes of this year.”

Sean Igoe, Cycling Weekly’s head of market, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have confirmation of Sir Bradley’s attendance, arguably one of the biggest names in road cycling history. We are extremely excited and cannot wait for the night, it promises to be a great one.”

The Cycling Weekly Awards 2018 is an exclusive event with a limited number of tables available.

Contact: cwawards@ti-media.com for any queries or to reserve a table or seat.