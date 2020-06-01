CW5000 – June Challenges

Now that restrictions on riding have been lifted throughout the UK our monthly challenges have shifted back to an outdoor focus, although if you’re still riding in virtual worlds, they can be done there.

This month both challenges have a very clear climbing focus, so hit those hills and enjoy that hard earned fitness gained from all those turbo sessions.

Both challenges have to be completed to be in with a chance of winning a CW5000 pin badge. Five will be awarded this month. Wherever you’re riding, stay safe and enjoy the outdoors. You’ve earnt it.

1 Set a pb on a climb

There are a few ways of doing this. You could head out to a hill that you know you’ve never attacked with venom, or strip the non-essentials off your bike to get the weight down, get in your tightest skinsuit and go hit a hill as hard as you can. We recommend using Strava for this challenge as it will automatically tell you if you’ve set a ‘PR’. You don’t have to get the KOM or QOM for the segment, just beat your previous best.

Tackling Ffordd Pen Lech in Harlech. For a while the steepest road in the world. Picture by sportspicturescymru.com

2 Gain 9,000ft of elevation in one week

Back in March we set you the challenge of gaining 7,000ft of climbing in one week of riding. Now the days are longer and we’re all (hopefully) a bit fitter, we’re upping the ante. To hit 9,000ft of climbing you’ll need three good rides in a week.

To put it in perspective it’s three times up the Col du Telegraph in the Alps, 17.5 ties up Milan San-Remo’s Poggio or eight times up Yorkshire’s Holme Moss.

This challenge can be done over seven consecutive days, rather than sticking explicitly to the Monday to Sunday definition of a week.