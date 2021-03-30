Cycling Weekly to hold Easter weekend stage race on Zwift

Cycling Weekly is to hold a stage race on Zwift over the Easter weekend – three races over three days, to help burn off those excess creme eggs and hot-cross buns.

The action kicks off at 10am (BST) on Good Friday with an individual TT. This will be followed by a lumpy road race on Saturday, and a fast and furious crit to finish on Easter Sunday.

Just like a regular stage race, GC positions will be determined by accrued time – you need to do all three events to qualify for an overall GC position. So don’t burn too many eggs early on!

In each category, the rider who accumulates least time across the three events will be declared CW Easter Stage Race champion. GC standings will be published as soon as possible after the second and final races, with the final results published in CW’s print edition (15 April).

RACE DATES AND COURSES

Stage 1, Friday 2nd April, 10am (BST): 10-mile Individual Time Trial, Tempus Fugit

Stage 2, Saturday 3rd April, 10am (BST): 34.2km road race, Everything Bagel

Stage 3, Sunday 4th April, 10am (BST): 15-lap crit race, Downtown Dolphin

RULES & REGS