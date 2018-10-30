Giant launches new ARX lightweight kids’ bike range

Taiwanese heavyweight turns its attention to lightweight children's bikes

Giant has just launched a new range of three kids’ bikes called ARX, which the Taiwanese brand is saying are the lightest in their category – a relief to cycling parents who are regularly dismayed to find that their six-year-old’s bike weighs more than theirs and who are frustrated by the lack of good-quality lightweight options.

Giant has fitted the ARX, which is built using Giant’s lightest ALUXX aluminium and is available in three wheel sizes – 16in, 20in and 24in – with what it calls “specifically sized components… with every feature carefully considered for added safety and ease of use – including shorter and narrower crank lengths for optimised foot placement for efficient, comfortable pedalling for growing legs and narrow hips; easy-reach brake levers and easy-reach Shimano Rapidfire gear shifters.”

It adds that with the design of the ARX head tube length and stem, the bikes’ geometry offers improved balance, with a lower bottom bracket helping to avoid rider weight becoming top heavy when at the upper limit of the frame size.

Forks are also made of ALUXX aluminium with quick release front wheels for ease of transportation offered with the ARX 20 and ARX 24 models.

The 1.5in Innova tyres on all three models are designed to be able to handle various types of terrain including rough roads, paths and dirt.

There are five colourways that are inspired by Giant’s adult performance line-up – Giant believes kids ought to be inspired to ride bikes that look like adult bikes – plus fun, neat touches like coloured valve holes and saddles.

Prices range from £235 for the 16in wheel ARX 16, which is singlespeed, through the ARX 20 (£299) and the ARX 24 (£325) which have Shimano Altus 1×8 Rapidfire shifting.