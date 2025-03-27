REI expands its cycling business, becomes exclusive US retailer for Van Rysel gravel bikes

The expansion further includes partnerships with Rocky Mountain, Swift Industries, Stio and Peppermint Cycling

Van Rysel GRVL AF gravel bike
(Image credit: Van Rysel)
Outdoor retailer REI is expanding its cycling business, including an exclusive partnership with Van Rysel for its gravel bike collection.

Beginning in April 2025, REI will be the sole U.S. retailer for Van Rysel's gravel line, with new models coming later this spring.

