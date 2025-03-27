REI expands its cycling business, becomes exclusive US retailer for Van Rysel gravel bikes
The expansion further includes partnerships with Rocky Mountain, Swift Industries, Stio and Peppermint Cycling
Outdoor retailer REI is expanding its cycling business, including an exclusive partnership with Van Rysel for its gravel bike collection.
Beginning in April 2025, REI will be the sole U.S. retailer for Van Rysel's gravel line, with new models coming later this spring.
Van Rysel is a French cycling brand and subsidiary of the one-stop sports superstore, Decathlon. The brand has enjoyed significant recognition of late thanks to its sponsorship of the Decathlon-Ag2r La Mondiale team. The WorldTour team is racing aboard the Van Rysel RCR Pro, which was, without a doubt, one of the most talked-about bikes in 2024. The top-of-the-line bike was designed in partnership with the French aerospace research laboratory, wheel manufacturer Swiss Side and Deda Elementi – and yet, it’s also the least expensive bike in the pro peloton.
Van Rysel’s new gravel line is built around an aluminium frame and is aimed at adventure-oriented riders rather than competitive racers. Customers will be able to purchase Van Rysel products both in-store and online via REI’s website.
“As gravel riding’s popularity continues to grow, we’re committed to offering more options for riders tackling mixed terrain—whether racing, bikepacking, or enjoying everyday rides,” said Kelley Hemminger, senior category merchandise manager at REI.
“Our exclusive gravel partnership with Van Rysel will provide REI customers access to a performance-rooted brand with a focus on building bikes for this evolving category.”
REI's expansion of its cycling category also includes partnerships with the Canadian mountain bike brand Rocky Mountain; Swift Industries, a Seattle-based company specializing in bikepacking accessories; and cycling apparel brands Stio and Peppermint Cycling.
In recent months, REI also teamed up with Canyon Bicycles to offer in-store servicing for the direct-to-consumer brand. While Canyon continues to sell its bikes online, customers can now have their Canyon bike serviced at one of REI’s 190 stores.
"We are committed to welcoming and serving beginner to dedicated riders who want more selection in our cycle shop," said Alicia Applegate, divisional merchandising manager at REI. "By expanding our specialty offering beyond our current lineup and continuing to offer nationwide bicycle service, REI will make it easier than ever for our customers to access great gear with great member benefits, to get outside and enjoy the ride.”
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
