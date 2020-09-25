Imola 2020 World Championships:  What is Alex Dowsett’s unbranded time trial bike?  

Alex Dowsett is ready to fight for a medal in the World Championship time trial in Imola.

The British TT champion finished fifth in last year’s race in Yorkshire and was on the heels of the best solo riders in the world.

This year Dowsett is trying to give himself every advantage by hand-picking all his equipment, opting to ride a bike that isn’t the Factor TT machine used by his Israel Start-Up Nation squad during the rest of the season.

Instead Cycling Weekly understands Dowsett has opted to run an unbranded Specialized Shiv, with the stickers removed.

While riders are under strict contractual rules to ride the kit provided by their team in most races, when competing for their national federations athletes are actually free to choose their own equipment.

Israel Start-Up Nation ride Factor bikes and in time trials compete on the Factor Slick machine.

But to maximise his aero efficiency on the 31.7km-long course in Imola, Dowsett will instead be riding Specialized’s rapid disc TT bike, the Shiv.

Dowsett will also be riding the ubiquitous Poc Tempor aero helmet, which has become hugely popular in recent years thanks to the Huub-Wattbike team on the track.

The wheels kitted to the Shiv are also pretty striking, as Dowsett is using the Revolver Troika TMD tri-spoke front wheel, which features a carbon minidisc on the non-disc side of the wheel, which redirects the airflow around the disc rotor.

He has already tested the set-up this year, riding the European Time Trial Championships on the same kit, taking fourth-place as Stefan Küng (Switzerland) took the win.

Aerodynamics will be pivotal throughout the Imola course, which is a high-speed out and back route with very little climbing, which makes straight-line speed on the flat key.

Dowsett will be representing Britain alongside Geraint Thomas, who will be riding the Ineos Grenadiers issue Pinarello Bolide bike.

The elite women took on the same course on Thursday (September 24), with Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) taking the victory after reigning champion Chloe Dygert crashed out at high-speed while looking certain to take the wine.