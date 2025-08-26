Knog recalls Blinder bike lights over battery fire risk

Knog, the Australian cycling accessories brand, has announced a voluntary recall of certain early production runs of its Blinder 900 and Blinder 1300 front bike lights.

The company identified potential battery defects that, in rare cases, may lead to overheating and pose a fire or burn hazard.

“Here at Knog, we pride ourselves on being experts in safety, and customer safety is our absolute top priority. While we understand that a product recall is never ideal, we want to proactively reach out to the market to prevent any additional product failures moving forward,” said Mal McKechnie, Knog’s Chief Operating Officer.

Which models are affected:

The recall applies only to specific batch numbers. Customers whose lights are not part of these batches can continue using them safely.

Blinder 120 StVZO: 423-AA, 1123-AA, 1023-AA, 0723-AA, 0923-AA, 0124-AA

Blinder 80 StVZO: 0423-AA, 1123-AA, 1023-AA, 0723-AA, 0923-AA, 0124-AA

Blinder 900: 0423-AA, 1123-AA, 0723-AA, 0923-AA

Blinder 1300: 0423-AA, 1123-AA, 0723-AA, 0923-AA, 11A23-AA



(Image credit: Future (Richard Butcher))

What customers should do:

If you own a Blinder 900 or Blinder 1300 front light, Knog is urging you to:

- Check the batch code on your light

- Stop using the light immediately if it’s listed as affected.

- File a claim through the Knog Product Recall Portal to receive a free replacement unit.

To learn more, a dedicated landing page has been created with full recall details, instructions, and batch code verification: https://www.knog.com/recall.