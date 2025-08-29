Two helmets from Chinese brands found to be in breach of safety regulations in USA

They could fail to protect in falls, says Consumer Product Safety Commission, which has issued notices of violation

FunFitX toddler helmet recall
(Image credit: CPSC)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

The USA's Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning against items from two separate Chinese helmet manufacturers, saying they don't meet mandatory standards and may not protect the wearer in a crash.

The CPSC warning affects one model each from WiseKiddy and FunFitX, reported Bicycle Retailer and Industry News in the USA.

Around 19,100 of the WiseKiddy Multipurpose items were sold on Amazon between October 2023 and April 2025. A considerably smaller number – 85 – of the FunFitX toddler helmets are affected. These were also sold on Amazon, between April and June this year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1