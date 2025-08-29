Two helmets from Chinese brands found to be in breach of safety regulations in USA

The USA's Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning against items from two separate Chinese helmet manufacturers, saying they don't meet mandatory standards and may not protect the wearer in a crash.

The CPSC warning affects one model each from WiseKiddy and FunFitX, reported Bicycle Retailer and Industry News in the USA.

So far, neither company has agreed a remedy or a recall on the items, the outlet said.

Around 19,100 of the WiseKiddy Multipurpose items were sold on Amazon between October 2023 and April 2025. A considerably smaller number – 85 – of the FunFitX toddler helmets are affected. These were also sold on Amazon, between April and June this year.

In all cases the CPSC, which has issued a Notice of Violation to both manufacturers, recommends cutting the straps and disposing of the helmets.

The CPSC has offered details of the exact items sold by both manufacturers. The WiseKiddy helmets were in small and medium sizes with a pink and purple colour scheme. They had a red adjustment knob, a red and black buckle, and black straps and pads.

The small helmets feature the following model numbers printed on a label inside the helmet: HW0023-TIE-PIN, HW0023-TIE-BLA, HW0023-TIE-WHI, HW0022-CO-ZL, HW0022-CO-CH, 1906-005-S, 1906-020-S, 1906-034-S, 1906-035-S, and 1906-036-S.

And for the medium-sized items: HW0023-TIE-PIN-M, HW0023-TIE-BLA-M, HW0023-TIE-WHI-M, HW0022-CO-ZLM, HW0022-CO-CH-M, 1906-005-M, 1906-020-M, 1906-034-M, 1906-035-M, and 1906-036-M.

In the case of the FunFitX helmets, they were sold in a baby blue colour with a sea life theme. They have red padding and black straps, buckle and adjustment knob. They also have the number SL712 printed on a label inside.

More information can be found on the CPSC recall pages for the WiseKiddy and FunFitX items.

The Chinese items are not the only helmets to be highlighted by the CPSC in recent months. Back in June the Bell Sports helmet company had to issue a recall after a number of its helmet models were found to fail to comply with the CPSC's impact requirements.

The recall affected the company's Axle, Cadence, Rev, Frenzy and Passage items, of which more than 31,000 had been sold in the USA, and 480 in Canada.