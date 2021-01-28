NEW Cycling Weekly heritage cycling kit

130 years ago three pioneering young cyclists launched a new magazine that would change the face of the sport. Cycling – An Illustrated Weekly first went on sale on January 24, 1891 and was a breath of fresh air for the sport that, thanks to the invention of the Safety Bicycle, was experiencing levels of growth and transformation never seen before.

The magazine, led by Edmund ‘Sally’ Dangerfield focused on the burgeoning club scene across the country that was taking to time trialling and new found levels of freedom. Dangerfield, twice winner of the classic Bath Road 100 was a part of the London cycling scene and was quick to spot the potential of the Safety, something that had never been enjoyed by those riding Ordinaries – Penny Farthings to you and me.

Thirteen decades on and Cycling Weekly is still a central part of the British cycling scene, a trusted source on news, riding, fitness and tech, topics that have featured on the pages of the magazine throughout it’s history.

To celebrate this anniversary Cycling Weekly teamed up with Milltag to design it’s heritage cycling kit. The, bold, classic design is a nod to that history, with horizontal stripes a longstanding feature on cycling jerseys. Often denoting a national or world champion. Red and black are the two colours of ink that the magazine has been printed in throughout most of it’s history.

If you combined the years of readership at Milltag HQ, you’d get a number not far off the age of the magazine. We’ve been readers since we each got into riding and the wider culture surrounding cycling as a hobby. We’ve used Cycling Weekly like so many others as a companion, a guide and font of knowledge on the sport we love.

To be working with such an illustrious and historic publication is an honour. As designers, being given access to such a rich archive of material was incredibly exciting, providing the opportunity to pick out old elements we feel encapsulate the heritage of the magazine.

As a nod to history, the kit is designed to be refined and elegant, harking back to days of simple patterns with rich colours that were beautiful in their simplicity. The heart of the jersey is the logo, taken from the old title of magazines from the first half of the 20th century. We felt like it makes for a beautiful crest. Flicking back through these old issues was a great nostalgic journey.

Materials, trends and aesthetics may change but at our core us cycling fanatics have always and will always love reading about what’s new. Whether it’s the invention of the derailleur or a new sock that saves you a single watt, a piece of reportage about club tens or a long read about a gravel adventure, CW has always provided us a weekly round up from all corners of the cycling world.

We’ve gone for our club fit jersey with our pro fit bib shorts. It’s the most popular combination of kit from our now decade-plus run of making custom kit from clubs and teams all over the world. The club jersey provides a slim but forgiving fit.

Snug in all the right places to stop any unwanted flapping but relaxed enough to be comfortable for any riding you’ve got in mind. Our Pro Bib Shorts feature a great compression fit along with our top of the line pad to provide maximum support for journeys long or short. To top it off, there is of course a classic cycling cap. The cherry on the icing of any cycling outfit.

It’s a pleasure to be working with Cycling Weekly and we hope you love the kit.