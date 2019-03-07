RaphaCustom Competition Ts & Cs

Timings:

The competition will open on 14 March 2019

The competition will close on 28 March 2019

Winner will be announced on 25 April 2019

Entries need to be posted before 28 March 2019 to be considered as a competition entry.

The Winning design will be selected by the judging panel consisting of a Cycling Weekly editor, a Rapha designer and a Rapha artist

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for the competition, the entrant will need to be over the age of 18 at the time of entry. Only UK residents are eligible to enter the Rapha Custom design competition.

To enter, simply visit rapha.cc/custom and select a Race Midweight Jersey to customise. Once completed, take a screenshot and post to your Instagram/Twitter/Facebook profile using #raphacustom and tagging @rapha, @cyclingweekly. Only one submission per social account will be considered.

Only designs created using the Rapha Custom design tool will be considered.

Data:

When creating your design, you may be asked to enter your email address, by which you give consent to receive the Rapha newsletter and other relevant communications. These communications can be unsubscribed from at any time.

For more information, please refer to Rapha’s Privacy Policy page on rapha.cc

Prize

The winner will receive 5 Jerseys and 5 x Bib Shorts in their own design. Each product will be made to order in your requested sizes and will be delivered in the usual Rapha Custom production lead time of 8 weeks.