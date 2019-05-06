Tech of the week: new Pinarello Dogma F12, new Wahoo Elemnt Roam GPS and more cake

A new Dogma for Team Ineos and the range-topping Elemnt Roam computer

If you want to keep up with Team Ineos, it’s time to start saving up, as they are on the newest iteration of the Pinarello Dogma for the Tour de Yorkshire. The main change in the Dogma F12 and F12 Disc from the Dogma F10 is the integrated cockpit, which lets Pinarello route the cables internally from the levers to the mechs and brakes.

That leads to a nice clean look, as well as a useful 5% drag reduction. Plus the F12 is stiffer too, says Pinarello, and the disc brake frame weighs just 20g more than the rim brake variant at 840g unpainted. The switch to direct mount rim brakes means that you can get a 28mm tyre into the frame too.

Wahoo’s new flagship Elemnt Roam GPS has enhanced navigation, with a new base map that integrates Trailforks. It’s designed to let the gravel and adventure rider take on off-tarmac routes without getting lost. Or at least, if they do get lost, it will guide them back to where they started from.

The unit has the look of Wahoo’s aero Elemnt Bolt computer and incorporates Wahoo’s programmable LEDs around its edge. Plus you get the tight integration with Wahoo’s smartphone app for configuration and ride analysis.

New 100% S3 glasses and what your DNA can tell you about your cycling

Peter Sagan seems to have a limitless array of different 100% sunglasses on offer. The latest is the new S3. Rather like the Dogma F12 and the Dogma F10, the S3 bears more than a passing resemblance to the 100% S2 that Sags was wearing last year. But there’s a new photochromic lens option and five frame colours including hot pink.

We’ve had another crop of flashy rides in Rate My Bike this week, including some nice retro numbers. But we don’t reckon any of them beats aero expert Dan Bigham’s Ribble TT bike – he’s talked through the spec with us.

If you need a good excuse for why you’re still slow, why not blame it on your parents? We’ve had a look at what a DNA test can tell you about your genetic make-up and what advice it can offer on how to up your game.

We’ve also had our eight laws of cycling nutrition – mostly involving cake – to tempt you from the straight and narrow. And we’ve reported on a study of the effects of underfuelling on pro cyclists’ levels of testosterone and other hormones, if you’re still not convinced you need that second slice.

Did someone say summer? We’ve had deals on short sleeved jerseys, summer tyres and Oakleys this week.