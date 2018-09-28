Tweets of the week: Luke Rowe, Dan Martin, John Degenkolb, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Sir Bradley Wiggins, Jasper Stuyven and Florian Senechal,

1. Charlie Tanfield was late to the TT and his mates loved it

2. Luke Rowe has got himself a FAQ section on his arm

3. Dan Martin thinks Krusty the Clown could be the man to lead the CPA

4. Surrey school that announced cycling number plates for students is still coming under fire

5. Toms Skjinš doesn’t like to make a big deal of the World Championships

6. Shimano get exclusive access to the Worlds Whatsapp group

7. Jasper Stuyven looking forward to a lie-in for 2021

8. Brad Wiggins goes to the boxing, gives the cold shoulder

9. John Degenkolb test riding some slightly wider tyres

10. Florian Senechal and Philippe Gilbert meet a fan out on a training ride

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.