Bar Mitts have been a complete game-changer for my winter riding, and they're on sale for Cyber Monday

Winter cycling in cold, wet conditions can be a brutal experience, especially when battling numb, frozen hands. For years, I dismissed the clunky Bar Mitts as something only unseasoned cyclists would use. I was determined to brave the elements like a “real cyclist,” no matter how freezing my hands got.

But a painful wake-up call last winter changed everything. After enduring a snowstorm on a gravel ride, I spent ten minutes in my car sobbing as the feeling slowly returned to my fingers. Thirteen winters in the Pacific Northwest had finally taken their toll, and I was done.

Still, I wasn’t ready to give up winter cycling altogether, but I desperately needed a solution to the Raynaud's symptoms that kept plaguing my rides. And so, I turned to Bar Mitts.

Made of 5mm thick neoprene, Bar Mitts, or Pogies, as they're sometimes called, are designed to shield your hands from the cold without sacrificing dexterity. They completely cover the handlebars, brake levers and hoods to form a cosy pocket for your hands, keeping them protected from wind and cold. They did not win any beauty contests, and I'm sure you're sacrificing any aero benefits your setup may have had, but they're very effective. Even in the chilliest conditions, I remain perfectly comfortable in just some knit gloves.

I'm not exaggerating when I admit that these unsightly Mitts have revolutionized my winter cycling. The warmth and comfort they provide have allowed me to ride comfortably in conditions that would otherwise be unbearable. Plus, they’re quick to install and remove, making them perfect for those unpredictable winter days when the weather turns in an instant.

Trust me, these mitts will change how you ride in cold weather, and your hands will thank you.



Note: there are different models based on shifter type and internal versus external cable routing. Be sure to select the mitts that fit your bike.