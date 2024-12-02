Bar Mitts have been a complete game-changer for my winter riding, and they're on sale for Cyber Monday

They're not a fashion statement, but they'll keep you warm all winter long

Bar Mitts pogies
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Winter cycling in cold, wet conditions can be a brutal experience, especially when battling numb, frozen hands. For years, I dismissed the clunky Bar Mitts as something only unseasoned cyclists would use. I was determined to brave the elements like a “real cyclist,” no matter how freezing my hands got.

But a painful wake-up call last winter changed everything. After enduring a snowstorm on a gravel ride, I spent ten minutes in my car sobbing as the feeling slowly returned to my fingers. Thirteen winters in the Pacific Northwest had finally taken their toll, and I was done.

