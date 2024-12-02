Don't wait for Santa: The Cyber Monday deals I'm taking advantage of now

'Tis the season for gifting, and Cyber Monday is a great time for friends and family to snap up deals for their cycling-obsessed loved ones. The problem is that the price slashes have just been too good for riders themselves to ignore.

As someone who has spent the last few days handpicking some of best offers this Cyber Monday on smartwatches, smart trainers and much more, I now firmly have my own shopping baskets full to the brim.

Best Cyber Monday gift ideas

USA

UK

Rapha Core Rain Jacket USA: Was $170 now $102 at Rapha UK: Was £140 now £84 at Rapha This is such a popular rain jacket, that it makes sense to grab one of the last in stock. Waterproof, breathable, and visible for wet days in the saddle.

Rapha Pro Team Winter Socks USA: was $30 now at Rapha UK: was £25 now at Rapha I still mourn the day I left my pair in a Premier Inn a few years ago. I've struggled to justify a new pair at the original price, but this saving with the code BF2024 at the checkout has made me press go on a new pair.

Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer | Save up to 32% at Amazon US: Was $299.99, now $199.99 at Amazon UK: : Was £249.99, now £169.49 at Amazon I've predicted this deal on the most popular GPS bike computer will sell out as it's the cheapest it's been this year in the UK and only slightly more in the US.

Shimano GRX-610 Groupset: Was $1230.85, now $638.09 This is such a big saving that it makes sense to look for a frame to hang it to build up a high spec gravel bike. Launched a little over a year ago, to see it with this massive 48% off is a little shocking. The latest version of GRX features 12-speed and the possibility to be run 1 or 2x with up to a 51-tooth cassette. This deal price includes Shimano XT MT-800 rotors and Merlin also offers customisation on crank length and cassette size. Shame I don't live in the USA though.

Endura SingleTrack Jacket II was $199.99 now $60 at Jenson USA This is a very impressive 70% saving on the highly practical cycling rain jacket. Constructed using a three-layer fabric, it has extremely high waterproofing and breathability ratings, hence, the typically high price. The offer is in black, in size small.

Altura Nightvision Electron Jacket was £210 now £59.99 at Tredz It doesn't even make sense to look for an alternative with this 71% discount. It may not look like the flashiest cycling rain jacket, but it comes with a bespoke integrated lighting system, with a rechargeable power bank. Cool enough for the school run.

Google Fitbit Inspire 3: Save up to 31% at Amazon USA: Was 99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon UK: Was £84.99, now £58.99 at Amazon I love a smartwatch, but there is something to be said about a stripped-back version with the Fitbit Inspire 3. I'll probably end up handing it over to my daughter, but at this price, I'm ok with her getting a bonus Christmas gift. Amazon are even throwing in six months of premium membership with their Cyber Monday offer.

Apple Watch Series 9: Was $399, now $279.99 I've been coveting an Apple watch for a long time, and this 30% deal might be the deal that becomes reality, especially if the Fitbit becomes my daughter's. It doesn't have tonnes of cycling metrics, but its refined looks and practical features such as phone compatibility, and Apple pay make it highly usable.

Madison Sportive Thermal Overshoes was £22.99 now £6.49 at Decathlon I'm not going to explain why these are here with the 72% saving, why I don't need anyone else to buy them for me, or why I'm not waiting until the 25th of December. They are thermal, waterproof and reflective. I'm purchasing them myself and wearing them on the first bike ride I can.

Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Vest: Was £160, now from £79 | Save 40% at Sigma Sport The Perfetto RoS 2 is the vest everyone at Cycling Weekly raves about, finding it one of the most versatile thanks to its use of Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric. I now want one, so am snapping up this offer.

Panaracer GravelKing SK gravel tire: Was £50.59, now from £33.99 | Save 33% at Amazon Cycling Weekly Features writer James has banged on about these as his 'Benchmark Gravel tyre' and at this price it's worth getting a piece of the action. Available in Tan and Black side walls, but the only correct choice is Tan.

Pinnacle HC Smart Trainer: Was £700.00 Now £210.00 at Evans Cycles It's a £490.00 saving on this the Pinnacle HC smart trainer. We even gave one 4 out of 5 stars when we reviewed the smart trainer. It shares many of the same features seen on more expensive rivals, but today, it costs less than half the price! So now we will have two turbo trainers we don't have to argue about whose turn it is to train in the house.

I hope you enjoyed my personal top picks from the sales. If you're looking for more variety, check out our bumper page for a comprehensive look at the very best Cyber Monday bike deals.