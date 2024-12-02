This will sell out: I've been tracking the Garmin Edge 530 price all year and this Cyber Monday is close to the cheapest I've seen all year

The price has been slashed on the Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer

Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer mounted on handlebar
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Bussey
By
published
in News

As I wrote back in October, the Garmin Edge 530 bike computer is one of the best cycling GPS computers - and indeed the most widely used, according to Strava data

I've been tracking its price since Amazon Prime day. Even on Black Friday, it was still a great buy, but now there's an even better 32% saving on the excellent unit.

Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: Was $299.99 now $199.99 | Save 33% at Amazon

Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: Was $299.99, now $199.99 | Save 33% at Amazon

According to my research, this has notched up $5 since last week, but is still a fantastic deal. If you've been on the fence and missed the cheapest option, don't snooze now!

View Deal
Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: £249.99now £169.49 | Save 32% at Amazon

Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: Was £249.99, now £169.49 | Save 32% at Amazon

This is the cheapest we've seen the Garmin Edge 530 this year, so don't expect it to hang around for long. The closest alternative is £189.99 at Tredz

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1