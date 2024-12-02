This will sell out: I've been tracking the Garmin Edge 530 price all year and this Cyber Monday is close to the cheapest I've seen all year

As I wrote back in October, the Garmin Edge 530 bike computer is one of the best cycling GPS computers - and indeed the most widely used, according to Strava data

I've been tracking its price since Amazon Prime day. Even on Black Friday, it was still a great buy, but now there's an even better 32% saving on the excellent unit.

Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: Was $299.99, now $199.99 | Save 33% at Amazon According to my research, this has notched up $5 since last week, but is still a fantastic deal. If you've been on the fence and missed the cheapest option, don't snooze now!

Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: Was £249.99, now £169.49 | Save 32% at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen the Garmin Edge 530 this year, so don't expect it to hang around for long. The closest alternative is £189.99 at Tredz

I've been seeing a lot of price movements this weekend, and deals like this are quickly snapped up. We hailed it as a superb offer when there was a 27% discount, so this makes it even better, and will probably sell out.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we've always been big fans of the small but perfectly formed Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer, finding it intuitive to use and capable of capturing all the riding metrics we could ever need.

It may be celebrating its half-decade this year, which makes it one of the brand's older GPS Computers, but we still find it our go-to recommendation in terms of value for money.

It does miss out on the touchscreen technology that the top-end units gain, but we've often found that option challenging to function when wearing gloves, or heavy rain.

With the button press operating system of the Edge 530, it makes it incredibly user friendly.

Summarising why it's such a go-to for many riders, CW Tech Writer Joe Baker found it has "capabilities for GPS navigation, ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, and various metrics for analysing climbs and even trail riding inside the Garmin Edge 530, all housed inside an IPX7 body with a 2.6" colour screen".