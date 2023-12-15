Hurry! Competitive Cyclist free shipping for Christmas ends today at 3pm - 20% off full-price cart and up to 36% off smart trainers

The online retailer Competitive Cyclist has stepped up its pre-Christmas sales, offering 20% off selected full price items using the code GIFTDROP - and if you're able to make your purchase before 3pm MST, you can get free shipping that'll still arrive in time for Christmas.

The discounts - some delivering as much as 60% off retail - are across a range of cycling products, from clothing to helmets, components to tools. The list of brands is just as extensive with deals to be found on Castelli, Specialized, Pearl Izumi, Vittoria and more.

I've searched through the site and picked out my eight favorite deals as well as provided some quick links to different deal categories.

Competitive Cyclist Christmas deals

Competitive Cyclist Christmas deals: Our picks

Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 helmet: was $299.99 , now $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist While there are biggest discounted lids in the sale, this one stands out for a couple of reasons: it's a current range topping S-Works model and it's still available in a range of sizes. Colors are limited to red or the Fjallraven collab green, which I think is a standout option regardless of price. Features include MIPS Air Cage technology and thru-channels for even better ventilation. You can read our review of the S-Works Prevail 3 for more detail.

Castelli Classifica jersey: was $114.99 , now $46.00 at Competitive Cyclist A Castelli jersey for under 50 bucks is certainly a good deal. The Classifica, as the name suggests, is a timeless piece of kit that will pair easily with your favorite bibs and vests. Offered in red or blue and across a full range of sizes, it features a full length zipper, three rear pockets and mesh fabric designed to wick moisture away from the skin. Get a jump start on updating your spring/summer cycling wardrobe now!

Castelli Dolce women's jersey: was $109.99, now from $44.00 at Competitive Cyclist Another Castelli short sleeved jersey for under $50. This time it's the Dolce women's jersey, which features micromesh fabric to promote airflow, three pockets and a close, but not race, fit, which makes it more versatile. Currently available in five colors and a wide range of sizes.

Fizik R5 Artica winter cycling boots: were $229.99 , now $137.99 at Competitive Cyclist For many cyclists, keeping your feet warm during the colder months is a constant battle. The R5 Artica boots do away with the need for shoe covers. They feature a waterproof upper that fastens with a zipper, while the speed laces underneath enable a dialed in fit. The boot is fleeced lined for warmth while the carbon composite sole is designed for an efficient power transfer through the pedals.

Specialized Recon 1 gravel shoes: were $109.99 , now $49.50 at Competitive Cyclist The Recon 1 shoes feature three velcro straps, a durable and grippy sole for traction in the wet and a nylon sole which is designed to be stiff enough for efficient pedaling but not so much that it causes issues when you walk - all of which makes the Recon 1 a great entry level gravel shoe as well as a solid option for the commuter who likes to clip in. Offered here in there colors, a range of sizes and with 55% off retail.

Sportful Bodyfit Pro LTD men's bib shorts: were $189.95 , now $94.98 at Competitive Cyclist These bibs are designed to deliver pro-level compression alongside all-day comfort in a lightweight, aero package. Details include low-profile stitching, flat straps to reduce irritation a variable density chamois that can handle a range of distances and terrain. Available in Black and Blue across a range of sizes.Now with 50% off.

Pearl Izumi Interval women's cargo bib shorts: were $165.00 , now $82.50 at Competitive Cyclist Cargo bibs have gained in popularity over recent years thanks to their added storage and suitability for gravel riding and bikepacking. This option from Pearl Izumi feature a drop tail design, breathable material, a quality Elite Escape chamois - and of course a cargo pocket on each leg. Currently available across a full range of sizes.