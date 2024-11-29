I'm an audiophile and my favourite headphones for cycling & gym workouts are £100 off thanks to Black Friday price slashing

If you are anything like me, then an occasional podcast on a long ride, motivational beats on the turbo trainer, or even just some peace and quiet on the train during my commute are all niceties that make life far more enjoyable.

As a musician, I'm also a little pernickety when it comes to sound quality too, and find myself searching for the best audio quality I can afford.

My go-to earbuds aren't cheap, £300 to be precise, but they are great value thanks to incredible noise canceling and class-leading audio - and that was before they were £100 off - now its one of the best deals we have seen this Black Friday.

I’m absolutely love my Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Of course, we are we are a cycling first publication, but these buds have ended up being a near-constant companion - from hectic work trips to sweaty gym sessions.

With their world-class noise cancellation, these earbuds turn chaos into calm on trains and planes, creating my own little sanctuary at 35,000 feet. Bose’s CustomTune technology is spot on - it adjusts the sound to my ears, creating a personalized listening bubble where I can focus on my favorite playlists or podcasts.

When I jump on the turbo trainer or hit the gym, these earbuds help me lock in and get a little more out of myself than I otherwise would. For me, music is motivation, and these earbuds provide the best sound delivery I have ever found in such a small form factor. Plus, with multiple listening modes, I can easily switch to Aware Mode if I need to hear what’s happening around me - almost essential on the rare occasions I listen to music when riding outdoors.

Comfort is critical for long listening sessions, and Bose has nailed it with a customizable fit. Swapping between nine ear tips and stability bands ensures they feel snug and secure, even during intense training. And let’s not forget the battery life - six hours is perfect for my daily routine, and a quick 20-minute charge saves the day when I’m in a rush.