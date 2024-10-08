I've just found my favorite Apple Prime Day deal, the Airpods Pro 2 and they're the cheapest price I've ever seen

The Apple Airpod Pro 2 wireless earbuds have up to 32% off this Amazon Prime Day

Apple AirPods
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Bussey
By
published

While I'm a convert to open-ear bone-conducting headphones, such as the Shokz OpenRun, when out and about on the bike, when it comes to riding at home, I need to really focus, and the Apple Airpods Pro 2 are by far the best in class.

I've checked back at past prices at Amazon from the past 12 months on, and these deals, 32% off in the USA and 22% off in the UK, are the best I've seen all year - so well worth grabbing now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2:was $249, Now $168.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249, Now $168.99 at Amazon

There's an impressive 32% saving on the wireless AirPods from Apple. Offering active noise cancellation as well as the ability to personalise audio sound with up to six hours of listening time, are just a few of the many on board features.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon

There's some many features hidden in these earbuds that it's hard to list. My favourites are the active noise cancelling, excellent sound quality and the six hours of playback, which can be quickly boosted with a swift recharge from the battery pack storage case.

View Deal

Hannah Bussey

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 