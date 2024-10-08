I've just found my favorite Apple Prime Day deal, the Airpods Pro 2 and they're the cheapest price I've ever seen

While I'm a convert to open-ear bone-conducting headphones, such as the Shokz OpenRun, when out and about on the bike, when it comes to riding at home, I need to really focus, and the Apple Airpods Pro 2 are by far the best in class.

I've checked back at past prices at Amazon from the past 12 months on, and these deals, 32% off in the USA and 22% off in the UK, are the best I've seen all year - so well worth grabbing now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249, Now $168.99 at Amazon There's an impressive 32% saving on the wireless AirPods from Apple. Offering active noise cancellation as well as the ability to personalise audio sound with up to six hours of listening time, are just a few of the many on board features.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon There's some many features hidden in these earbuds that it's hard to list. My favourites are the active noise cancelling, excellent sound quality and the six hours of playback, which can be quickly boosted with a swift recharge from the battery pack storage case.

I've tested a lot of the best headphones for cycling but always find myself returning to my Apple AirPod Pros 2. There are so many features that are packed in to the tiny package, which makes them hard to beat for sound quality.

I've also noticed that I often turn to these when I really need to focus, and can't deal with the distraction of surrounding noise.

To be honest, I often just pop these in when I've become overwhelmed by noise in general, or just when I've been unfortunate enough to be sat next to someone on a train or plane. These have been an absolute gift for their ability to turn down the volume of a kid's party and still exchange pleasantries with other parents.

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

When it comes to cycling with the Apple Airpod Pro 2 , I mostly stick to using them for indoor riding as they do an excellent job of blocking out any turbo wind or rev noise.

Although as most of the team here at Cycling Weekly have found on review of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, if you do use them out on the road, selecting the adaptive transparency setting lets you still dial into your surrounding environment.

Comfortable, fast charging, and superb Bluetooth range, these have an excellent array of sound quality features that make these wireless earbuds hard to beat.

Understandably, they do work best with an Apple iPhone, so that is a factor to consider.

Our only other reason to avoid previously has been the price tag, but these discounts make them an excellent choice.