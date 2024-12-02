Quality locks don't come cheap but the Diamond-rated Litelok X1 is now on offer for Cyber Monday - hurry, this deal will expire soon!

Bicycle theft is a problem that doesn’t seem to be going away. I’m genuinely reluctant to lock up my bike but at times it’s necessary. My preference is to combine one of the best U-locks with an additional cable for added security. And when it comes to decent U-locks Litelok’s X1 is about as good as it gets.

Unsurprisingly this high-security lock doesn’t come cheap; any lock that achieves Sold Secure’s highest Diamond rating typically comes with a three-digit price tag. But for Cyber Monday Litelok has reduced the cost of the X1 by $15, plus it's also giving you a Tactical Mount to carry the lock for free. With a retail cost of $24.99 that makes for a solid $40 saving.

The deal is also offered in the UK. Here you’re saving £10 plus a free mount priced £19.99. Again, it's a reasonable saving on a quality product. I've also added a couple of other options too, should the X1 not be the right lock for you.

It looks like these deals will only be around for the remainder of the day, so it's worth acting now if you're shopping for a good-quality lock.

US deals

Litelok X1: was $179.99, now $164.99

Save 15% at Litelok Litelok says the X1 can resist an angle grinder, the weapon of choice for many bike thieves today. It's also wrapped in a rubber casing to protect your frame - and there are reflective details too. This deal also includes a free carrying mount worth $24.99.

Litelok X3: was $299.99, now $279.99

Save $20 at Litelok If you're after greater security again - say your locking up an expensive road bike at home - then the X3 could be the lock for you. It was named as the World's Toughest Lock in 2024 and like the X1 is resistant to angle grinders as well as featuring the ABLOY® SENTRY lock cylinder, regarded as "the most pick-proof locking mechanism available".

UK deals

Litelok X1: was £149.99, now £139.99

Save £10 at Litelok Angle grinder resistant with a protective rubber outer and a self-sealing silicone keyhole cover to keep the lock mechanism free from dirt, the X1 is an impressive lock indeed. This deal also include a free carrying mount worth £19.99.

Litelok Core Plus: was £139.99, now £129.99

Save £10 at Litelok If you're after a lock you can carry with ease then the Core Plus is just that. Designed to fix around your waist, it also offers the highest level of security too, achieving a Diamond rating from Sold Secure.

While the savings here are not the greatest, there's a lot to be said for choosing a Cyber Monday deal because these locks are good quality and they are products you will definitely find a use for. Choose the X1 and you're getting a lock that will do its job and will last - you can check our review of the Litelok X1 here for more details.