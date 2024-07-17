At 33% off, stock on the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc won't last long

As bikes get more and more expensive, genuine bargains can feel a bit thin on the ground. However, with over 30% off and an impressive spec sheet, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport bucks the trend.

Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport: Was £4,499 Now £2,999 | Save 33% With a carbon frame, Shimano 105 Di2 and 33% off, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport is a fantastically priced all round bike that could be raced or used for long-distance rides. See the deal at Ribble Cycles

The Toray T1000/T800 carbon frame concentrates on being light and compliant but certainly doesn’t ignore the important topic of aerodynamics. Features such as dropped seat stays and truncated aerofoil shape downtube, seat tube and seat post ensure that it won’t hinder you at high speed. There is a very aero-looking cockpit too, with fully internal cabling to keep drag to an absolute minimum.

Tyre clearance is a healthy 30mm so there is space for some reasonable sized rubber, although the bike is listed with 28mm Pirelli P Zero Road tyres. Ksyrium 30 Disc wheelset is a decent all-round option, although there is plenty of potential to swap them for something lighter or deeper depending on where and how you are likely to be riding it.

Shimano’s 12-speed groupsets are superb, going about their business quietly and efficiently, and to be able to buy into that for less than £3,000 is a very attractive proposition. The 105 Di2 gears and brakes on the Endurance SL R Disc Sport give very little away in terms of performance compared to the Dura-Ace and Ultegra versions, with just a small weight penalty the most obvious difference thanks to the use of less exotic materials.

The 11-36 cassette and 50/34 chainset should certainly help when the road points to the sky, giving lots of low gears for climbing long or steep hills.

Furthermore, Ribble’s website allows the spec and the colour to be changed and customised, so you can build it up to suit your exact needs.

Alex Ballinger certainly liked it when he reviewed the SRAM RED version.

This year Amazon Prime Day is running from July 16th - 17th. We've rounded up all the best Prime Day bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.