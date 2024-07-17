At 33% off, stock on the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc won't last long

With a carbon frame, electronic shifting and whooping £1500 off, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport is a bit of a performance bargain

Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport
(Image credit: Ribble)
Tim Russon
By
published

As bikes get more and more expensive, genuine bargains can feel a bit thin on the ground. However, with over 30% off and an impressive spec sheet, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport bucks the trend.

Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport: &nbsp;Was £4,499 &nbsp;Now £2,999 | Save 33%

With a carbon frame, Shimano 105 Di2 and 33% off, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport is a fantastically priced all round bike that could be raced or used for long-distance rides.

See the deal at Ribble Cycles

View Deal

Tim Russon
Tim Russon

Tim Russon is a writer and photographer who has worked in the outdoor and cycling industry for over 20 years. He can’t remember a time when he didn’t own a bike and has road, gravel, mountain and retro bikes in the shed. His favourite place to ride is the Dolomites, a simply stunning area which has breathtaking views and incredible roads combined with lovely food and great wine.

He prefers long, hot climbs in the big mountains, but as he lives on the edge of the Peak District he has to make do with short, cold climbs most of the time instead.

