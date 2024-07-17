At 33% off, stock on the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc won't last long
With a carbon frame, electronic shifting and whooping £1500 off, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport is a bit of a performance bargain
As bikes get more and more expensive, genuine bargains can feel a bit thin on the ground. However, with over 30% off and an impressive spec sheet, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport bucks the trend.
Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport: Was £4,499 Now £2,999 | Save 33%
With a carbon frame, Shimano 105 Di2 and 33% off, the Ribble Endurance SL R Disc Sport is a fantastically priced all round bike that could be raced or used for long-distance rides.
The Toray T1000/T800 carbon frame concentrates on being light and compliant but certainly doesn’t ignore the important topic of aerodynamics. Features such as dropped seat stays and truncated aerofoil shape downtube, seat tube and seat post ensure that it won’t hinder you at high speed. There is a very aero-looking cockpit too, with fully internal cabling to keep drag to an absolute minimum.
Tyre clearance is a healthy 30mm so there is space for some reasonable sized rubber, although the bike is listed with 28mm Pirelli P Zero Road tyres. Ksyrium 30 Disc wheelset is a decent all-round option, although there is plenty of potential to swap them for something lighter or deeper depending on where and how you are likely to be riding it.
Shimano’s 12-speed groupsets are superb, going about their business quietly and efficiently, and to be able to buy into that for less than £3,000 is a very attractive proposition. The 105 Di2 gears and brakes on the Endurance SL R Disc Sport give very little away in terms of performance compared to the Dura-Ace and Ultegra versions, with just a small weight penalty the most obvious difference thanks to the use of less exotic materials.
The 11-36 cassette and 50/34 chainset should certainly help when the road points to the sky, giving lots of low gears for climbing long or steep hills.
Furthermore, Ribble’s website allows the spec and the colour to be changed and customised, so you can build it up to suit your exact needs.
Alex Ballinger certainly liked it when he reviewed the SRAM RED version.
This year Amazon Prime Day is running from July 16th - 17th. We've rounded up all the best Prime Day bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tim Russon is a writer and photographer who has worked in the outdoor and cycling industry for over 20 years. He can’t remember a time when he didn’t own a bike and has road, gravel, mountain and retro bikes in the shed. His favourite place to ride is the Dolomites, a simply stunning area which has breathtaking views and incredible roads combined with lovely food and great wine.
He prefers long, hot climbs in the big mountains, but as he lives on the edge of the Peak District he has to make do with short, cold climbs most of the time instead.
-
-
Richard Carapaz achieves Grand Tour treble with Tour de France stage 17 victory
Simon Yates takes second place behind Carapaz after battle on the slopes of the Col du Noyer
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Bargain practical bike accessories that you need on Amazon Prime Day
Take advantage of some great prices on our favourite cycling accessories
By Tim Russon Published
-
Bargain practical bike accessories that you need on Amazon Prime Day
Take advantage of some great prices on our favourite cycling accessories
By Tim Russon Published
-
$500 off the Peloton Bike+, get fit at home for less
Getting involved with Peloton's fitness phenomenon has got a lot cheaper with Amazon Prime Day
By Tim Russon Published
-
Act fast! Get more than £300 off Echelon's Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike
A Peloton-style experience for a fraction of the price
By Tim Russon Last updated
-
You can't ignore Apple AirPods at this price
Brand new Apple AirPods at just $69 are too good to miss
By Tim Russon Published
-
I swore I would never buy a pair of Shokz headphones, but now I've changed my mind
I don't even need another pair of headphones, but I think I'll kick myself if I don't take the plunge now
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
The Wahoo Kickr Core is now a bargain price on Amazon Prime – it’s the only smart trainer most of us will ever need…
The Wahoo Kickr Core is my go-to smart trainer. It’s capable, compact and now even better value than ever before.
By Simon Fellows Published
-
We're Cycling Weekly's deal hunters - and Amazon Prime Day cycling deals end today, don't hesitate
Day 2 of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals. Not long left to bag yourself a bargain
By Matt Ischt-Barnard Last updated
-
Amazon Prime Day on bike computers and wearables going fast - Today is the last chance to grab a bargain
Bicycle computers and wearable tech always feature heavily on Amazon Prime Days. These deals move fast and will end at Midnight tonight
By Hannah Bussey Last updated