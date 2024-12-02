The Wahoo Bolt is still my favourite cycling computer and it's now reduced by 25%... but for how long?

Amazon is offering significant discounts of both the Bolt V2 and the Roam V2

Cyber Monday isn’t complete without a deal on Wahoo bike computers. For me, they are still the best head units money can buy, whether it’s the compact Bolt V2 model or the larger, map-friendly Roam V2.

It’s taken a while but I’ve found a decent deal on both, with the Bolt bundle, which includes the computer plus speed, cadence and heart rate sensors, reduced by almost £80 in the UK, while in the US, the Bolt is reduced by more than 25%.

The Bolt is almost the perfect head unit - streamlined but with a screen that's still big enough to enable you to check data and follow maps with ease. Here you get the computer along with sensors to record your speed, cadence and heart rate. With almost £80 off retail this is the time to buy.

I like the Bolt for several reasons but it's really the simplicity of use that's makes it such a great piece of kit, from the ease of set-up to the straightforward mapping.

The Roam V2 is ideally suited for those who want to use a cycling computer predominately for navigation purposes - aided by a large 2.7" touchscreen and impressive battery life.

