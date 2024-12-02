The Wahoo Bolt is still my favourite cycling computer and it's now reduced by 25%... but for how long?

Cyber Monday isn’t complete without a deal on Wahoo bike computers. For me, they are still the best head units money can buy, whether it’s the compact Bolt V2 model or the larger, map-friendly Roam V2.

It’s taken a while but I’ve found a decent deal on both, with the Bolt bundle, which includes the computer plus speed, cadence and heart rate sensors, reduced by almost £80 in the UK, while in the US, the Bolt is reduced by more than 25%.

With Cyber Monday drawing to a close in the UK, it's hard to know just how long these deals will stick around for. My advice is to act now if you've been considering either Wahoo computer.

UK deal

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt bundle: was £329.99, now £251.25

| 24% off on Amazon The Bolt is almost the perfect head unit - streamlined but with a screen that's still big enough to enable you to check data and follow maps with ease. Here you get the computer along with sensors to record your speed, cadence and heart rate. With almost £80 off retail this is the time to buy.

US deal

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2: was $279.99, now $208.49

26% off on Amazon I like the Bolt for several reasons but it's really the simplicity of use that's makes it such a great piece of kit, from the ease of set-up to the straightforward mapping.

So why do I like the Bolt V2 so much? For me it's the ideal blend of looks and functionality.

The 2.2" screen allows it to be pretty refined in its appearance, which is ideal if you don't want the look of having a large smartphone protruding from your handlebars. Vitally though, it's still easy enough to navigate using the Bolt, with the maps clear and easy to follow.

That said if you're looking for a head unit for multi-day adventures then the larger Roam V2, with its 2.7" screen, might be a better bet - and I've found a great deal on that computer too.