The Wahoo Kickr Core is now a bargain price on Amazon Prime – it’s the only smart trainer most of us will ever need…
The Wahoo Kickr Core is my go-to smart trainer. It’s capable, compact and now even better value than ever before.
I’ve been riding Wahoo’s entry-level Kickr Core a lot recently, it’s become something of a favourite. It’s always been substantially less expensive than Wahoo’s top-tier Kickr, but for me, and I suspect most users, the feature set and functionality really aren’t noticeably different. The Kickr Core is also slightly lighter, which makes it easier to tidy away when I’ve finished riding it.
Symon Lewis was full of praise for the Kickr Core when he reviewed it for Cycling Weekly, giving it a four-star rating. “In use the Wahoo Kickr Core feels pretty realistic,” wrote Symon, “just like the Kickr it’s virtually silent and the only sound you’re likely to hear is from your drivetrain.”
Wahoo Kickr Core: Was £500, now £374 | Save 17%
This is a great price for the Kickr Core, a smart trainer with as much functionality as most riders will ever need. The Kickr Core pairs with apps like Zwift to provide an immersive experience, in the comfort of your home, see our review here.
See it at Amazon here
Symon couldn’t fault it for its smart functionality, nor compatibility. He did wish for a bigger, heavier flywheel to improve responsiveness, but that barely registers as an issue for me. Sure, if you’re a pro rider who plans to spend hours a day riding indoors then spending a lot more on a smart trainer may be worthwhile. However, like most recreational riders, my sessions tend to be just 45 to 60 minutes long – frankly, I’d rather spend the money I’ve saved upgrading my road bike.
The ride
Most of my indoor riding time is spent on Zwift running on an iPad Air. I’ve found the Kickr Core a natural partner, it’s so quiet and unobtrusive I pretty much forget about it. Once the initial setup is complete it’s just a matter of turning it on, giving it a few seconds to connect to Zwift and I’m off.
The Kickr Core measures speed, distance, power and cadence data, all of which I’ve found to be accurate, with no comms glitches or dropouts.
Ride feel smooth and realistic even when Zwift is dialling the resistance up or down. The Kickr Core is also a very stable unit, staying firmly put when I’m doing my best to dance on the pedals.
Specs
The Kickr Core is compatible with just about any road, gravel or mountain bike with a frame that takes 24", 650c, 700c, 26", 27.5", 29" wheels. For this deal, Wahoo sells 8 – 9 – 10 – 11 or 12-speed cassettes as optional extras but you can simply install the one that came with your bike. Initially, there was an issue with SRAM XD drivers, but that’s long been resolved. It’s also possible to install a Zwift Cog to take advantage of virtual shifting on the Zwift platform.
Maximum power is 1800 watts, which will be more than enough for most riders. Trust me, if you need more then consider going pro! The Kickr Core's 12lb flywheel may not retain momentum as effectively as the Kickr’s 16lb disc but there’s really not that much in it.
Connectivity is superb. It includes ANT+, Bluetooth, ANT+ FE-C so it’s child’s play to connect to a wide variety of supported devices, including smartphones, tablets and Apple TV. Compatible training apps include Wahoo X SYSTM, Zwift, FulGaz, Trainer Road, Rouvy and BKOOL.
This year Amazon Prime Day is running from July 16th - 17th. We've rounded up all the best Prime Day bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.
Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.
Simon has 35 years of experience within the journalism and publishing industries, during which time he’s written on topics ranging from fashion to music and of course, cycling.
Based in the Cotswold hills, Simon is regularly out cycling the local roads and trails, riding a range of bikes from his home-built De Rosa SK Pininfarina to a Specialized Turbo Creo SL EVO. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate wasn’t so moreish.
