The Wahoo Kickr Core is now a bargain price on Amazon Prime – it’s the only smart trainer most of us will ever need…

The Wahoo Kickr Core is my go-to smart trainer. It’s capable, compact and now even better value than ever before.

Wahoo KICKR CORE Direct Drive
I’ve been riding Wahoo’s entry-level Kickr Core a lot recently, it’s become something of a favourite. It’s always been substantially less expensive than Wahoo’s top-tier Kickr, but for me, and I suspect most users, the feature set and functionality really aren’t noticeably different. The Kickr Core is also slightly lighter, which makes it easier to tidy away when I’ve finished riding it.

Symon Lewis was full of praise for the Kickr Core when he reviewed it for Cycling Weekly, giving it a four-star rating. “In use the Wahoo Kickr Core feels pretty realistic,” wrote Symon, “just like the Kickr it’s virtually silent and the only sound you’re likely to hear is from your drivetrain.”

This is a great price for the Kickr Core, a smart trainer with as much functionality as most riders will ever need. The Kickr Core pairs with apps like Zwift to provide an immersive experience, in the comfort of your home, see our review here. 

Simon Fellows

Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.

Simon has 35 years of experience within the journalism and publishing industries, during which time he’s written on topics ranging from fashion to music and of course, cycling.

Based in the Cotswold hills, Simon is regularly out cycling the local roads and trails, riding a range of bikes from his home-built De Rosa SK Pininfarina to a Specialized Turbo Creo SL EVO. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate wasn’t so moreish. 

