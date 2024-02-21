Wiggle final sale deals - SRAM 10-speed quick links for just 10p!

The fate of Wiggle seems more unsure than ever. It's announced another round of mass redundancies after going into administration last October..

While we aren't sure if it's winding down or being sold, it's a sad day for all those who work for the online retailer.

It does mean that remaining stock is still being sold at heavily reduced rates and we've highlighted a few of the standout deals here.

dhb Aeron Men's Bib Shorts 2.0: were £80.00 , now from £50.00 at Wiggle The Aeron shorts include many of the features you'd expect in premium bibs but at a far cheaper price - and especially so with this 38% saving on the men's version and a huge 81% on the women's shorts. As for the details, the Paris chamois is great for longer rides, with its three-layer density, while the mesh back and UPF50 rating make them a good match for warmer weather. dhb Aeron Women's Bib Shorts 2.0: were £80.00 , now from £15.00 at Wiggle

Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Jacket: was £320.00 , now from £96.00 at Wiggle The Alpha RoS is a firm favourite at Cycling Weekly due to its versatility. It can act as both protector against the wind and the rain as well as being breathable enough for warmer weather or harder efforts - and the cut means that it can work as a stand alone jacket or as midlayer on the coldest days. With as much as 70% off it's essentially a no-brainer for anyone wanting to update their cycling wardrobe without breaking the bank. Castelli Women's Alpha RoS 2 jacket: was £320.00 , now from £80.00 at Wiggle

Kask Utopia road helmet: was £219.00 , now from £65.70 at Wiggle The Utopia is typically a pricey lid, so this deal, with as much as 70% off is impressive. It's designed with aerodynamics in mind and is likely to appeal to those who are looking to save watts wherever possible. That said, it's well-vented too, which adds to its versatility. Currently still available in a range of colours, including orange.

Fizik Antares R3 Saddle with K:ium Rails: was £144.99 , now £38.99 at Wiggle The Antares saddle has been a staple of Fizik's road line up for years - and with good reason. It's fairly wide with a slightly curved profile, which is well-suited to more upright riding positions as well as those who like to tuck in and get low. I've actually used an Antares R3 on both a road and gravel bike and found that it delivered plenty of comfort across varied terrain - and at around 200g it's light! With 73% off you really can't go wrong.

HIGH5 Energy Gel (20 x 40g): were £25.99 , now £13.00 at Wiggle Available in six flavours, including Orange and Berry, the High 5 gels deliver 23g of carbs alongside electrolytes in each easy to use sachet. Small enough to stash in a jersey pocket and suitable for vegans, this deal sees a box of 20 gels reduced in price by 50%.

SRAM Powerlink and Powerlock Chain Connector: was £3.75 , now 10p at Wiggle If you run a 10-speed SRAM chain, this deal is for you. With 97% off retail you can stock up on SRAM quick links so you don't get caught out on a ride anytime soon. Tool-free and easy to fit - and just 10p!

LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer (Magnetic): was £99.99 , now £44.99 at Wiggle Not everyone wants a smart trainer - and if you're looking for a straightforward turbo at a bargain price, then this 55% off deal is hard to beat. The TT-01 uses magnetic resistance via remote gear levers - with six levels available. Frame design folds away for easy storage and it also comes with a riser block.