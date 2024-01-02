Winter glove January sales - 25% off Specialized ‘lobster’ and 100% Brisker Cold Weather gloves

Although we're now past midwinter, spring is still a long way off - now's the chance to get some extra warmth on the cheap in the January sales

Cyclist wearing winter gloves
By Luke Friend
published

If you're still looking for a pair of cycling gloves to get you through the winter, you'll want to act sooner rather than later. After all, nothing ruins a ride this time of year more than freezing cold digits.

To help encourage you in to action, I've found some great online deals on winter gloves, all priced around $50 or under. I've also done the same for the UK, where I've picked another three pairs, all with a price tag of around £30 or lower.

If you're still unsure of the right pair for you please consult our guide to the best winter gloves.

January Winter Glove deals: USA

Specialized Softshell Thermal Gloves

Specialized Softshell Thermal Gloves

Men's: were $50, now $29,99 at Specialized
Women's: were $50, now from $36.99 at Specialized

Blending a softshell thermal fabric, with a grippy hydrophobic AX suede palms, these gloves should keep you warm and in control. Other details include Wiretap™ touchscreen-compatible fingertips. Available in black or hyper green and across a range of sizes.

UK: £45 at Specialized

Gorewear C5 GORE-TEX Gloves:were $85now $63.75 at Competitive Cyclist

Gorewear C5 GORE-TEX Gloves: were $85, now $63.75 at Competitive Cyclist

Not bulky but still plenty warm, these gloves use a Gore-Tex membrane to keep the wind and the rain away. Other details include a hook and loop closure, reflective details and touchscreen-friendly fingertips. Now with 40% off retail.

UK: were £70, now £63 at Sigma Sports

Specialized Softshell Deep Winter Lobster Gloves:were $70now $51.99 at Specialized

Specialized Softshell Deep Winter Lobster Gloves: were $70, now $51.99 at Specialized

Now lobsters aren't for every one, but if you suffer from particularly cold fingers when riding in the winter, then I'd recommend them. These are made from a Polartec thermal softshell fabric with Spesh's Hydrophobic AX Suede on the palm for improved grip. 

UK: £55 at Specialized

January Winter Glove deals: UK

dhb Extreme Winter Gloves:were £45now £33.50 at Wiggle

dhb Extreme Winter Gloves: were £45, now £33.50 at Wiggle

These are dhb's offering for the coldest temps. Made using a hollow-fill insulation for ultimate warmth alongside a fleece lining for comfort. They also feature a weatherproof outer and a soft nose wipe. With 60% off its a deal that's hard to beat.

100% Brisker Cold Weather Gloves: were £31.99 now £23.49 at Tredz

100% Brisker Cold Weather Gloves: were £31.99, now £23.49 at Tredz

A more heavily insulated version of the classic Brisker gloves, these combine greater warmth with a relatively low-profile palm - better to balance bar feel and dexterity for control of your bike. Large reflective detailing on the back of the hands makes them well suited to the demands of city cycling, too. 

Altura Thermostretch Windproof Long Finger Cycling Gloves:were £40now £24.99 at Tredz

Altura Thermostretch Windproof Long Finger Cycling Gloves: were £40, now £24.99 at Tredz

An alternative for those whom don't like a bulkier winer glove is to opt for neoprene. The Thermostretch offering from Altura is made form 2.5mm neoprene and features a sculpted cuff and silcone grippers on the palm. Offered in both black and lime, they're available for under £25!

