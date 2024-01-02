Winter glove January sales - 25% off Specialized ‘lobster’ and 100% Brisker Cold Weather gloves
Although we're now past midwinter, spring is still a long way off - now's the chance to get some extra warmth on the cheap in the January sales
If you're still looking for a pair of cycling gloves to get you through the winter, you'll want to act sooner rather than later. After all, nothing ruins a ride this time of year more than freezing cold digits.
To help encourage you in to action, I've found some great online deals on winter gloves, all priced around $50 or under. I've also done the same for the UK, where I've picked another three pairs, all with a price tag of around £30 or lower.
If you're still unsure of the right pair for you please consult our guide to the best winter gloves.
January Winter Glove deals: USA
Specialized Softshell Thermal Gloves
Men's:
were $50, now $29,99 at Specialized
Women's:
were $50, now from $36.99 at Specialized
Blending a softshell thermal fabric, with a grippy hydrophobic AX suede palms, these gloves should keep you warm and in control. Other details include Wiretap™ touchscreen-compatible fingertips. Available in black or hyper green and across a range of sizes.
Gorewear C5 GORE-TEX Gloves:
were $85, now $63.75 at Competitive Cyclist
Not bulky but still plenty warm, these gloves use a Gore-Tex membrane to keep the wind and the rain away. Other details include a hook and loop closure, reflective details and touchscreen-friendly fingertips. Now with 40% off retail.
Specialized Softshell Deep Winter Lobster Gloves:
were $70, now $51.99 at Specialized
Now lobsters aren't for every one, but if you suffer from particularly cold fingers when riding in the winter, then I'd recommend them. These are made from a Polartec thermal softshell fabric with Spesh's Hydrophobic AX Suede on the palm for improved grip.
January Winter Glove deals: UK
dhb Extreme Winter Gloves:
were £45, now £33.50 at Wiggle
These are dhb's offering for the coldest temps. Made using a hollow-fill insulation for ultimate warmth alongside a fleece lining for comfort. They also feature a weatherproof outer and a soft nose wipe. With 60% off its a deal that's hard to beat.
100% Brisker Cold Weather Gloves:
were £31.99, now £23.49 at Tredz
A more heavily insulated version of the classic Brisker gloves, these combine greater warmth with a relatively low-profile palm - better to balance bar feel and dexterity for control of your bike. Large reflective detailing on the back of the hands makes them well suited to the demands of city cycling, too.
Altura Thermostretch Windproof Long Finger Cycling Gloves:
were £40, now £24.99 at Tredz
An alternative for those whom don't like a bulkier winer glove is to opt for neoprene. The Thermostretch offering from Altura is made form 2.5mm neoprene and features a sculpted cuff and silcone grippers on the palm. Offered in both black and lime, they're available for under £25!
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
