Winter glove January sales - 25% off Specialized ‘lobster’ and 100% Brisker Cold Weather gloves

If you're still looking for a pair of cycling gloves to get you through the winter, you'll want to act sooner rather than later. After all, nothing ruins a ride this time of year more than freezing cold digits.

To help encourage you in to action, I've found some great online deals on winter gloves, all priced around $50 or under. I've also done the same for the UK, where I've picked another three pairs, all with a price tag of around £30 or lower.

If you're still unsure of the right pair for you please consult our guide to the best winter gloves.

USA

UK

January Winter Glove deals: USA

Specialized Softshell Deep Winter Lobster Gloves: were $70 , now $51.99 at Specialized Now lobsters aren't for every one, but if you suffer from particularly cold fingers when riding in the winter, then I'd recommend them. These are made from a Polartec thermal softshell fabric with Spesh's Hydrophobic AX Suede on the palm for improved grip. UK: £55 at Specialized

January Winter Glove deals: UK

dhb Extreme Winter Gloves: were £45 , now £33.50 at Wiggle These are dhb's offering for the coldest temps. Made using a hollow-fill insulation for ultimate warmth alongside a fleece lining for comfort. They also feature a weatherproof outer and a soft nose wipe. With 60% off its a deal that's hard to beat.

100% Brisker Cold Weather Gloves: were £31.99 , now £23.49 at Tredz A more heavily insulated version of the classic Brisker gloves, these combine greater warmth with a relatively low-profile palm - better to balance bar feel and dexterity for control of your bike. Large reflective detailing on the back of the hands makes them well suited to the demands of city cycling, too.