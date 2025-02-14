Cycling and your pelvic floor: What every rider needs to know

How cycling affects your pelvic floor — and what you can do now to prevent issues down the road

Cycling is an incredible sport with numerous health benefits, but spending long hours in the saddle can take a toll on an often-overlooked part of the body—the pelvic floor. This network of muscles supports the bladder, bowel, and, in women, the uterus, playing a crucial role in core stability and overall function in both men’s and women’s bodies.

Whether you're an elite racer or a casual weekend rider, understanding how cycling affects your pelvic floor is key to preventing discomfort and long-term issues. We spoke with Dr. Krista Jenney, a pelvic floor and women’s health physical therapist at Pelvis Restored, to explore the impact of cycling on these essential muscles and share expert strategies for protection and recovery.

