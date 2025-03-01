Does cycling make you better in bed?: All you need to know about sex, fertility and saddles

From saddle sores to sperm count, cycling and sexual health have long been the subject of much speculation. Does riding a bike improve your performance in bed? Can it cause erectile dysfunction or fertility issues? And should cyclists really avoid shaving their pubic hair?

With so much conflicting advice, we set out to separate fact from fiction. To help us do so, we consulted Matthew Matson, a sports physiotherapist at Marylebone Health, London, who specialises in men’s health, and his colleague Grace Covington, a pelvic health physiotherapist, to get the truth behind some of the most common cycling-related health claims.

CYCLING AND SEXUAL HEALTH IN STATS

31% of regular cyclists had a low sperm count, compared to 25% of non-exercisers (Boston University study)

40% of cyclists had sperm with low motility, compared to 27% of sedentary males (Boston University study)

39% of female cyclists reported gaps of longer than six months in menstruation (CW survey)

82% of women remove at least some pubic hair (Jessica DeFino survey)

73% of men aged 25-34 groom their pubic hair (Jessica DeFino survey)

55,000 cases of prostate cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, making it the most common cancer among men (Prostate Cancer UK)

80% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer in England survive 10 years or more (Cancer Research UK)

The claim: Cycling turns you into a sex machine

Boosting cardiovascular health could have some benefits (Image credit: David Lyttleton)

Most cyclists are innately driven by a desire to perform better. You might be able to push out high watts, but can you satisfy your partner under the covers? It must be said, there is no direct correlation between cycling and better sex, but there are many mutually compatible benefits.

Matson explains: “We know that any exercise improves cardiovascular health, and that correlates with better sexual function.” Positive start, and what about cyclists in particular? “In cycling, if you have enhanced blood flow, you might have increased stamina and increased core strength, which might give you better fl exibility. Those two things indirectly feed into events in the bedroom.”

Those giddy smiles and general happiness after a bike ride has an eff ect, too. “Elevated mood and reduced stress through the endorphin release that we get from exercise can indirectly improve our sex lives,” Matson adds. “If you’re exercising more, it’s likely that you’ll be more confident, and that definitely feeds into having improved sexual relations.” We feel pretty confident in declaring that, yup, cycling does indeed improve one’s sex life.

Verdict: Mostly true

The claim: Cycling boosts testosterone

Studies have long since debated the effect of testosterone on sexual drive and interest, with most, but not all, agreeing that an increase in testosterone levels improves a man’s libido – sexual desire. So with that in mind, does cycling naturally raise one’s testosterone levels?

“If you’re trying to increase testosterone, I wouldn’t be picking cycling as your main sport,” Matson advises. “If you’re doing short, high-intensity rides, you might get a small increase, but longer-distance cycling and high training loads may actually decrease levels of testosterone.” Several research papers back Matson up, although all profess that levels change subtly – there isn’t a big drop-off.

Verdict: Myth

The claim: Cycling poses a fertility risk to women

Key sex hormones - oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone - can be affected by intense exercise (Image credit: Simon Scarsbrook for Future)

Intense exercise, including too much cycling, can provoke negative changes in hormones that affect a woman’s menstrual cycle. One late or missed period is generally nothing to be too concerned about, but if it becomes a regular occurrence, it should be investigated.

A Cycling Weekly reader survey in 2020 found that 30% of female cyclists had symptoms of REDs, relative energy deficit in sport – insufficient fuelling to support activity. It can cause disruption in the natural hormonal cycle. A shocking 39% of women reported gaps of longer than six months in menstruation, and some up to 20 years. It must be emphasised: this is not healthy. “REDs can impact males and females in any sport,” Covington says, “[and it] can have a knock-on effect on fertility levels. But to my knowledge there is no direct correlation between cycling and reduced fertility.”

Verdict: Myth

The claim: Shaving pubic hair is a no-no for cyclists

Jessica DeFino, a beauty reporter who works for the Guardian and New York Times among others, wrote last year how of the 14,000 women she surveyed, 82% reported removing at least some of their pubic hair – although only 15% were completely clean-shaven. A majority of men also trim or shave their genital area, with younger men, unsurprisingly, more likely to groom – 73% of 25-34-yearolds, according to one 2017 study.

Most who trim or shave pubic hair do so for aesthetic reasons, but is that healthy for cyclists and our warm undercarriages that are often under pressure against our saddles? Pubic hair helps to evaporate and wick sweat away from the skin, and if there is no hair, the moisture remains in place. Additionally, shaving can leave the skin more susceptible to abrasion damage, leading to an increased risk of hair follicle infections and ingrown hairs. It’s partly for this reason, as well as prevention of saddle pain, that British Cycling advised its Olympic athletes in 2016 not to go completely bald downstairs. “In terms of reducing saddle sores and other irritations, studies have shown that clipper shaves are the most effective,” Matson points out.

Verdict: Truth

The claim: Saddle sores are inevitable

Treat saddle sores early to prevent escalation (Image credit: Future)

Saddle sores are one of cycling’s most frequently encountered discomforts. Either we’ve had one, or we’ve heard the horror stories of golf-ball-sized sores. The truth is, some of us are just more prone to saddle sores developing than others, but there are steps we can all take to get ahead of them.

“Saddle sores are tissue lesions that affect the skin in the perineum area,” Matson explains. “The best way to prevent them is good hygiene: make sure everything is clean and washed.” As soon as you finish your ride, have a shower and get into clean clothes. “If you keep things moist and sweaty for a long time, it can lead to abrasions and breakdowns of the skin,” Matson says.

Should sores occur, there is help at hand. “Treat them as early as possible. Steroid or lubricant creams work on small saddle sores, and for more persistent and larger ones, surgical incision might be required. The key thing is we want to be proactive and less reactive.”

Verdict: Myth

The claim: Cycling aggravates STIs

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis, are at record levels in Britain with official data from the UK Health Security Agency reporting more than 400,000 cases in 2023 – a rise of 5% on the previous year.

Anyone suffering from an STI might reasonably wonder if they should continue riding during treatment. “Cycling itself doesn’t make STIs worse, but the genital area is a warm, moist environment when cycling, and friction and sweat can definitely irritate symptoms,” Matson says. “If you have open sores, they can be irritated from the pressure. I’d therefore recommend that if you have an active outbreak of a bacterial infection that you don’t ride, and if you do ride and it doesn’t feel quite right, take a break. Chamois cream is useful, but check that it doesn’t affect any other creams and treatments you might be using to deal with the outbreak.”

Verdict: Partially true

The claim: Chamois cream is a needless fetish

Chamois cream comes with many benefits

Ooh-er, lubricant for your nether regions – what other hobby can claim to have that, eh? But is chamois cream a mere fetish or does it actually serve a purpose? The theory is, it minimises chafing between the body’s skin and the padding (the chamois) of your shorts. Some cyclists swear by it, others have never picked up a tub in their lives.

“Most people buy it for the first time because they’ve felt irritation or discomfort from long-distance cycling,” Matson says, “but it is also used to prevent saddle sores and irritation, especially around hair follicles where we know that the cream can minimise bacterial growth.” It’s entirely a personal choice, of course, but Matson advises every cyclist to have some chamois cream just in case. “It’s really good if you need it, and it’s preventative if you’re doing lots of hours on the bike.”

Verdict: Myth

The claim: Cycling lowers your sperm count

A study conducted over 10 years, published in 2010 by Boston University, found that cycling more than five hours per week was associated with lower sperm concentration. The standout figure was that 31% of regular cyclists had a low sperm count, compared to 25% of those who did no exercise; what’s more, 40% of cyclists had sperm with low motility (bad swimmers), against 27% of sedentary males.

Matson confirms that “long distance, intense cycling may affect male fertility, sperm quality and testicular temperature regulation.” The reasons are pretty simple: it’s hot and sweaty down there. “When we ride, everything gets pretty warm, and because a cyclist is wearing tight clothes, the body’s ability to cool the genital area is affected,” Matson continues. “And we know that the testicles need to stay slightly cooler than the body’s core temperature for optimal sperm production.”

But it’s not all bad news: “There is no risk on sperm count levels if you’re riding less than 400km a week,” Matson says – music to the ears of almost all male cyclists, except the ones paid to spin their pedals.

Verdict: Partially true

The claim: Cycling causes erectile dysfunction

(Image credit: Future)

“If you’re doing up to six hours of light exercise or two hours of strenuous exercise per week, there is very little evidence of erectile dysfunction,” says Matson. “We can kill this myth in amateur cyclists.” He cannot be as reassuring for full-time riders, though. “Pros are a different ball game,” he says, perhaps not meaning the pun. “We’ve got to look at why it happens in the first place. It’s very common to experience sensory changes as a result of compression on the perineum, which can cause numbness in the genitalia. For people spending a long time in the saddle every week – 400km or more – that can be common. But for amateur cyclists riding typical amateur hours, there is very little risk of erectile dysfunction.”

Reports of erectile dysfunction among amateurs tend to come from those who have significantly increased their training volume, or suddenly ridden vastly longer distances than usual, such as on a cycling holiday. Once back to their standard training routines, the issue usually resolves. “Most cases are transient,” Matson says. “They come and then they go.”

Verdict: Mostly myth

The claim: Cycling increases the risk of prostate cancer

This one can be answered in one simple sentence: “There are no long-term studies that have shown conclusively a cancer risk associated with cycling,” Matson says, echoing what other experts have repeatedly stated. “And we know that regular exercise actually reduces the overall cancer risk.”

Cycling, however, can cause changes in the prostate, such as enlargement – but no need to worry. “There can be a short-term increase in prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels, so you have to be aware of that if you’re over 40 and going for a prostate cancer screening blood test, because it can give you a false positive. The advice is not to ride for a few days before the test to avoid elevated PSA levels.”

Verdict: Myth

The claim: Cycling can cause a permanent erection

Yeah, we know. You’re doubting this one is even an actual myth, let alone possibly true. But we are in receipt of a real-world tale, courtesy of a Cycling Weekly staff member. Or rather, their relative’s member. Said relative came home from a ride with an erection that would not, um, settle down. After it lasted for four days, he sought medical help and ultimately had to undergo surgery to clear the arterial blockage that was the underlying cause.

This is a recognised condition, with a medical name: priapism, defi ned as a prolonged unwanted erection for more than four hours in the absence of sexual stimulation. Research suggests that priapism affects around one to three in 100,000 men, and is caused either by a blockage (as above) or by trauma to the perineal area. Fortunately, Matson has never witnessed a case of priapism and assures us “there’s no data” to suggest this is a significant risk to cyclists.

Verdict: Mostly myth

The claim: Cycling while pregnant is too risky

(Image credit: David Lyttleton)

Just because there’s a little human growing inside her, it doesn’t mean the woman in question has to store away her bike for nine months. “Exercise, including cycling, is beneficial for mother and baby,” says pelvic health physio Grace Covington, sharing with us some tips to keep pregnant women cycling.

“Overheating is common in pregnancy and it’s best to avoid it. So if you’re riding indoors on a turbo trainer or attending spin classes, be sure to wear breathable and loose clothing, drink plenty of fluids and position yourself close to the air con or fan.” Her next piece of advice concerns comfort. “The vulva can become puffy, full and sensitive later in pregnancy, so make sure you wear well-padded shorts.”

Specific exercises are recommended off the bike too. “Looking after your pelvic floor muscles is key for all pregnant women, so you should be including a combination of strengthening, relaxation and stretching throughout pregnancy.” And finally, take it step by step. “Your centre of gravity and balance can be aff ected by the developing bump, and throw you off kilter,” says Covington. “The last thing you want to do is fall or ride with less control. When you start to feel you’re losing your balance – and this is person-dependent – it’s time to consider stopping riding outdoors.”

Verdict: Myth