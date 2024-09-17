How do pro cyclists deal with early parenthood - and what can we learn from them?

Having a child can put the brakes on your cycling plans but how does it affect the pros and what can we learn from them? Hannah Reynolds finds out

Balancing parenthood with riding can be a steep learning curve
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Reynolds
By
published
in Features

Parenthood brings signifi cant challenges for cyclists, including physical changes and sleep deprivation, hampering recovery and performance. Daily childcare activities, such as lifting and carrying, add to physical strain, while mentally and emotionally, increased stress can impair focus and motivation. These adjustments often force parents to re-evaluate and sometimes de- prioritise their cycling commitments, balancing family needs with their passion for the sport. For pro riders, whose cycling puts food on the table, becoming a parent can have signifi cant consequences. So is it possible to balance being a parent with performing to your best as a cyclist?

Inspiring stories of female pro riders’ successes after having a baby have brought necessary attention to the challenges and possibilities of raising a family while being a professional athlete. In 2020 the UCI introduced a fi rst-ever maternity leave clause to women’s WorldTeams after advocacy work by The Cyclists Alliance. This meant that professional women cyclists would be allowed three months’ maternity leave while being entitled to full salary, followed by an additional five months at half of their salary. This year’s Olympic Games was the first to feature a childcare facility to allow competing parents to have their children with them throughout.

Hannah Reynolds
Hannah Reynolds

Hannah Reynolds interest in cycling began while studying for a degree in Sports Science at the University College Chichester and surrounded by elite level cyclists. She is now undertaking a PhD at Sheffield Hallam University investigating the use of e-bikes by older people. 

A committed dabbler whose passion outweighed her talent Reynolds has competed across all disciplines of cycling bar BMX. In the very distant past she has been south-east road race champion, southern cyclo-cross champion and finished third in the European 24hr Solo mountain-bike champs in 2011. She was also the Fitness Editor of Cycling Weekly for 15 years. 

Hannah Reynolds is author of several cycling books, France-en-Velo a guide to the ultimate 1000 mile cycle route from the Channel to Med; Britain's Best Bike Ride. LEJOG1000; A 1000 mile journey from Land's End to John o' Groats and 1001 Cycling Tips

