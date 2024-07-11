I rode 200-kilometres solo: here are 3 things that went right and 3 things that went very wrong

Former pro rider and cycling coach Andy Turner makes the mistakes, so you don't have to

Andy Turner on his 200km ride
(Image credit: Andy Turner)
Andy Turner
By
published
inFeatures

Cyclists are always looking for the next milestone. For those who hold distance above all else as the marker of achievement, a 200-kilometre ride tends to be the next stamp on the report card after 100 km, and then 100 miles. I should know, with a day job as a cycling coach, my livelihood is built upon helping people to achieve their ambitions. 

So, when I set about with my own ambition - to cover 200 km (or 124.27 miles) with as little discomfort as possible - my secondary goal was to work out what I could get right the first time and which areas might need future honing. 

Andy Turner
Andy Turner

Andy is a Sport & Exercise Scientist, fully qualified and experienced cycling coach, personal trainer and gym instructor. He spent 3 years on the road riding for a UCI cycling team and 7 years as a BC Elite rider. 

 

After graduating in 2020 with first-class honours in his Sport & Exercise Sciences BSc, he continued to pursue his interest in research in the field of sport science alongside setting up his coaching business, ATP Performance, and working for USA-based firm, Wahoo Sports Science. He balanced this with racing at international level, competing in prestigious events such as the Tour of Britain and the Volta a Portugal. 

