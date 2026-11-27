Athlete question: I’ve started doing more indoor training, but I’m suffering more saddle sores while cycling indoors than I ever have while riding outdoors – why is that, and what can I do about it?

Phil Burt Phil Burt spent 12 years as head of physiotherapy at British Cycling and worked with Team Sky during their dominant years He is a world-renowned bike fitter and a leading expert in cycling performance, injury prevention and product innovation. His consultancy, Phil Burt Innovation, has developed ground-breaking products with some of the biggest brands. To be first to try what comes out of Phil's lab – join Lab Riders for free.

Phil says... This is actually a very common problem. The biggest insight into it came during Covid, when we saw a massive spike in the number of people suffering with saddle sores, because their training modality had changed to indoor sessions.

By definition, indoor cycling takes place in a totally different environment to outdoor cycling, but the differences go well beyond the obvious ones, and so do the challenges. I generally say that whatever problems you experience on the bike outdoors, you will encounter in half the time when cycling indoors, including saddle sores. And the main reason for that is, indoor cycling is extremely static.

Cycling in general is a lot kinder to our joints than sports like running, where the landing forces are quite severe. However, on a bike, once you’ve set your saddle height and adjusted the distance to the pedals, you are pretty locked in – there’s no need to move around much so there are no eccentric forces, and that's why position and equipment selection is so important, enabling you to stay comfortable.

With indoor cycling, that gets dialled right up and there’s even less movement. All human beings are asymmetrical - we're a little bit wonky. When the bike is completely fixed, your asymmetries quickly manifest as weaknesses and hotspots, where parts of your body begin to break down.

There are some expensive ways to address this, but fortunately there are some very cheap and simple solutions too. But first, let's understand what we’re dealing with.

What is saddle soreness, and why does it occur?

The term covers myriad complaints, from broken skin, infection and folliculitis (inflammation) to bruising and general pain. Most often a saddle sore is simply skin trauma caused by four things coming together: heat, water, pressure and friction.

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Indoor cycling involves heat and moisture, because you generally sweat a lot, and friction and pressure go through the roof, because the bike is static. Instantly we've got all the ingredients to cause saddle sores, so what are we going to do about it?

(Image credit: Future)

Adjust your Environment

Indoor cycling commonly takes place in poorly ventilated, often artificially heated rooms, with little-to-no air flow, all of which encourages sweating. So, you're dripping into your chamois, you've got salty water hanging around next to your skin, and then you add lots of friction. Dermatologists say this is like washing the mortar out between the cells, so it’s not surprising your skin breaks down.

Where possible, adjust the setting – simply opening a window can help. Having a fan makes a massive difference to heat and moisture. And if you only have one fan, point it at your bottom.

(Image credit: Wahoo Fitness)

Move around

We stay in the saddle far too much when indoor cycling, especially when using an all-absorbing entertainment system like Zwift or Rouvy. Consider all the times when you get out of the saddle while cycling outdoors – inclines, traffic lights, coffee stops – all those things going on around us in the real world are missing indoors, so you get 200 to 300 percent more contact time with the saddle.

Cycling indoors you miss out on the natural relief when you lift your bottom up with even thinking about it, which releases air and gives your skin a rest, so friction and pressure are constant and it’s a perfect recipe for saddle sores.

There are expensive options, like investing in dynamic platforms that imitate natural movement, such as Wahoo’s Kickr system, but a really simple solution is to consciously move more. If need be, set an alarm on your computer, phone or watch to go off every five minutes, reminding you to stand up for ten seconds – that can make a huge difference.

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Lube up

For some reason, people only seem to use chamois cream when they’re going for an outside ride, or once they've already got a problem, but it absolutely should be used for indoor cycling from the beginning of each session. Chamois cream is just an emollient, so it increases your slippiness, which makes it great for solving frictional saddle pressure problems.

Position

Does your indoor position on the bike have to be the same as your outdoor position? Unless you're a pro and you need to maintain positional discipline every time you train, I would say no. Most people do indoor training for cardiovascular and fitness reasons, not to make them brilliant at cycling in the perfect aero position.

If you have an adjustable indoor bike, I advise keeping the engine room set up exactly the same (saddle height, set back and tilt), but bring the front end back and up, for a more relaxed position. This opens your hips up a little bit and mitigates some of the major issues that people encounter while indoor cycling, including saddle sores.

(Image credit: Future)

Don’t dress to impress, or hang around in damp gear post ride

Wearing looser clothing, like baggy shorts instead of leggings, will let more air reach your skin, which is good. And, when you’ve finished your ride, immediately remove your training clothes, jump in the shower and get washed and dried off as soon as possible.

The temptation is to finish a hard session, check out all your stats and share them, but quickly getting clean, dry and changed will cause your skin much less trauma and help it recover. Sweaty Lycra and wet chamois are breeding grounds for infection.