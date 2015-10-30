Two months free Zwift for Strava Premium subscribers

New partnership between Strava and Zwift gives all Strava Premium subscribers two months of the online indoor trainer for free

Strava Premium subscribers will receive two months of free Zwift subscription every year, following a partnership agreement between the two companies.

Zwift, the online multiplayer cycling training game designed to keep indoor turbo training interesting in the long winter months, has introduced an £8 a month subscription starting this week, but all Strava Premium members will receive two consecutive months free every year from early November.

Strava Premium, which costs £3.99 a month, or £39.99 for the year, provides access to a host of new indoor cycling features, including customisable indoor training plans, as well as tips and videos from professional coaches.

Strava will be updating its feed, meaning virtual miles ridden with Zwift and other trainers will be seperated from outdoor activities and real-life segments, with trainer activities having their own distinct leaderboards.

“We’re teaming up with Strava to dramatically improve the way that cyclists ride indoors,” said Mike McCarthy, Zwift’s VP of Partnerships. “There is a natural synergy between the social indoor experience Zwift delivers and the social network Strava has built around outdoor activities.

“Riding indoors more often with greater motivation and access to data helps build fitness that helps riders enjoy their outdoor rides much more.”

Strava will distinguish between real-life activities and virtual miles ridden in your pain cave, so your followers will be able to see if you’ve been doing as many hours on the turbo as you claim!