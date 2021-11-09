21-year-old Eritrean professional cyclist dies after being hit by car

Desiet Kidane was training in Eritrea's capital Asmara when a car hit her

Desiet Kidane
Eritrean professional cyclist Desiet Kidane has died after being hit by a driver in a car while training in Asmara, the capital of her home country.

The 21-year-old rode for UCI WCC Continental team, and she showed early signs of promise in her fledgling career, winning a gold medal in the time trial and road race in the Junior African Continental Championship 2018 held in Rwanda.

Kidane also represented Eritrea in the 94th UCI Road World Championships this year, but she failed to finish the race. 

Her best results this season came in France, where she finished 18th in the Périgord Ladies and 22nd in the Choralis Fourmies Féminine.

UCI offered its condolences on Twitter: "Desiet. With her constant smile, kindness, respect and deep passion for cycling, Desiet Kidane Tekeste was a rising young talent who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and teammates and coaches during this tragic time.

