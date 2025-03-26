'A huge setback for active and sustainable transport' - Most e-bikes to be banned on London public transport

Only folding e-bikes allowed on Transport for London services from 31 March

A woman in a red helmet on a blue e-bike cycles along the River Thames
The decision to ban most e-bikes on public transport in London, announced on Wednesday, has been described as a "huge setback for active and sustainable transport in London".

In a statement, Transport for London (TfL) declared that all non-folded e-bikes will not be permitted to travel on most TfL services, including on the Tube, Overground, Elizabeth line and DLR.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

