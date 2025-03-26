'A huge setback for active and sustainable transport' - Most e-bikes to be banned on London public transport

The decision to ban most e-bikes on public transport in London, announced on Wednesday, has been described as a "huge setback for active and sustainable transport in London".

In a statement, Transport for London (TfL) declared that all non-folded e-bikes will not be permitted to travel on most TfL services, including on the Tube, Overground, Elizabeth line and DLR.

This is due to a small number of incidents where non-foldable e-bikes caught fire on London's transport system, with bikes that have been adapted using conversion kits posing a greater threat, according to TfL. The action had been called for by the train drivers' union ASLEF.

Lilli Matson, TfL's chief safety, health and environment officer, said that the ban would play a "vital role in keeping our transport system safe for everyone".

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "The safety of Londoners is my top priority and, while most e-bikes are safe, there have been a small number of incidents where non-foldable e-bikes have caught fire on the transport system, which have caused me great concern.

"This is why, following a comprehensive review of the safety of e-bikes, TfL is banning all non-folding e-bikes on tube and rail services. I have asked TfL to continue to work with Government and partners to improve e-bike safety as we build a safer London for everyone."

Charlie Pugsley, London Fire Brigade's deputy commissioner for prevention, protection and policy, said: "While we recognise the sustainable benefits e-bikes, and micromobility generally, bring to our city, the reality is that across London we have been seeing an e-bike or e-scooter fire every other day, on average, and we have particular concern about the risk posed by conversion kits or modified e-bikes.

"When these fires occur, they can be sudden, incredibly ferocious and produce smoke that is extremely toxic."

However, James Metcalfe, co-founder of VOLT Bikes, criticised the decision.

"While we're pleased this isn't an outright ban of all e-bikes, the blanket ban of all non-folded e-bikes in the TfL network is a huge setback for active and sustainable transport in London," he said. "Many ordinary commuters who cycle to and from their tube/train stations will now be unable to make their usual journeys. Instead of restricting access for most users who own safe, legal e-bikes, the emphasis should be placed on education and enforcement, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.



"The heart of the issue isn't that folding e-bikes are safer, its that manufacturers, like us at VOLT, uphold strict quality standards and only use cells from trusted brands like Panasonic, but the same can’t always be said for the e-bikes, batteries, and conversion kits being bought online. At VOLT we use the same batteries for both our folding and non-folding e-bikes. The public needs to be made more aware of the potential dangers associated with buying from non-reputable brands, and regulatory enforcement needs to become simpler. A national database for legal e-bikes could help tackle this problem, and ensure that only safe, high-quality e-bikes are being ridden.

"If TfL and the government are serious about promoting sustainable transport, then we need policies that encourage cycling by connecting it with public transport, rather than deterring people from it."