'A plague of mosquitoes': The best and most concerning quotes from Parliament's cycling debate
Here's what the House of Lords had to say, from cat-chipping bikes to citing Mario Cipollini
You probably missed it, but yesterday lunchtime, the UK's House of Lords met to debate cycling safety.
It wasn't so much the safety of cyclists they were discussing, around 100 of whom are killed on UK roads every year, but more the havoc cyclists are said to wreak themselves. From red light jumping, to speeding and mobile phone pinching, a rather sketchy impression was painted. Anyone playing anti-cyclist bingo would have quickly seen their card fill up.
The point of the debate, of course, was to come up with solutions for stopping lawless cyclists. You've almost certainly heard them all before. Some of the Lords proposed licences, bike registration and even obligatory high-vis jackets. Others warned that overregulation may (see: will) lead to fewer people riding bikes.
Without wanting to trivialise the debate – I, for one, believe that all road users not only owe, but should prioritise a duty of care to each other, whether they're behind a steering wheel, holding handlebars, or simply walking on the pavement – here are some of the best, and most nonsensical, quotes from the afternoon.
A bit of context before this next one: Lord Hogan-Howe was the person who secured and kicked off the debate. Below, he suggests that cyclists should be tried under laws that predate the invention of the modern bicycle.
There was, of course, some balance to the debate. The following quotes show a particular solidarity towards cyclists.
And finally, perhaps most poignantly...
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Ignore the angry backlash – new smart traffic lights for cyclists could make all our lives better
Anything that makes life easier for cyclists seems to get the motoring lobby in a tizz – but in truth even they could benefit
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Hexlox anti-theft system for wheels review - is the ‘world’s smallest lock for bike parts’ any good?
This bolt blocking solution from Hexlox is tiny and saves you having to lug around a lock cable to go with your D-lock
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
Mega-retailer Amazon now liable for hazardous products sold on its site, including faulty e-bike batteries
The multi-billion-dollar behemoth of Amazon will now hold responsibility for defective or unsafe products sold by third-party sellers, which extends to products such as e-bikes and e-bike batteries.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
'Dangerous cyclists' could face up to 14 years in prison under new law
UK government set to introduce new death by dangerous cycling offence
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Cyclists advised to double up on locks as bike thefts rise
'As long as you’re not the easiest or most inviting target, you probably won’t get your bike stolen,' says Laka's Nick Sutton
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Could cars with giant emojis on help cyclists stay safe?
In a future of self-driving cars, the way cyclists interact with vehicles will inevitably change
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Opinion: It’s time to stop overreacting to everything Jeremy Vine says
The broadcaster is a passionate defender of safe cycling, but take some of what he says with a pinch of salt
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Legal challenge launched against UK government after active travel cuts
Campaign group claims cuts go against 'legally binding' net zero pledges
By Tom Davidson Published
-
60% of motorists unaware of Highway Code changes, one year after introduction
Charity Cycling UK has called on the government to raise awareness of the updates
By Tom Davidson Published
-
These are the safest and most dangerous US states for cyclists
Cycling fatalities have hit a multi-decade high but not all states are contributing to this deadly number
By Anne-Marije Rook Published