Adam Yates given all-clear after Vuelta a España crash as Primož Roglič escapes unscathed once more

The pair were brought down in a crash towards the end of stage 12

Primož Roglič and Adam Yates
(Image credit: Getty)

By

Adam Yates has been cleared to continue the Vuelta a España after a crash on stage 13 that brought down a number of his Ineos team-mates as well as Jumbo-Visma's Primož Roglič and his lieutenants.

Nearing the closing 50km on a sweeping bend during a flat section of the Alto de San Jerónimo climb, a rider slid out and caused a pile-up behind.

Yates sustained a left calf and shin contusion in the incident, while team-mate Dylan van Baarle underwent a CT scan after the stage on his left hip and thigh, which showed no fractures. Domestiques Salvatore Puccio and Pavel Sivakov also suffered cuts, yet all riders were cleared to continue with stage 13 after a medical assessment the morning before the stage.

Behind the Ineos riders in the crash were Jumbo-Visma, with their leader Roglič caught up in another crash, falls starting to define his second week of this Spanish Grand Tour nearly as much as his imperious-looking GC form.

>>> London cycle lane vote passes despite Conservatives saying 3.5 per cent climb 'is too steep for elderly and kids'

“Primož and Lennard Hofstede are okay," sports director Grischa Niermann said, reported by Wielerflits

"Steven Kruijswijk has a few scrapes. There was little to do today, we fell over the men from the Ineos Grenadiers. Fortunately, we made it through and we can continue our way in this Vuelta.”

Giving insight into the crash after the stage was Jumbo-Visma's Koen Bouwman, who along with his team-mates is getting used to seeing their team leader hit the deck this race.

“We were driving 500 meters into a descent when almost our entire team fell," he said after the finish. "Spain is characterised by slippery roads and I think there was some oil on the road. That was annoying, but luckily we returned with six men before the real descent started. Primož and Steven fell pretty hard, but they're okay. In the end, the positive thing is that we didn't lose any time."

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.