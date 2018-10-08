Alejandro Valverde’s World Championship rainbow jersey revealed ahead of Il Lombardia

The Spaniard will wear his new colours at the final Monument of the season

Alejandro Valverde has unveiled the Movistar rainbow jersey he will wear for the next year.

The Spaniard claimed his first world title in Innsbruck, Austria last month at 38 years old.

He took the rainbow jersey from Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who won the stripes in three consecutive World Championships – a feat never before accomplished in cycling.

Valverde has now unveiled the Movistar World Championship kit, which he will wear at Il Lombardia on Sunday.

The Endura jersey was first unveiled at the Movistar Bike Festival in Madrid last weekend, where Valverde rode with team-mates.

La Fiesta de la Bici is a mass participation event held on the streets of the Spanish capital.

Speaking after his World Championship win, Valverde said he would like to race until the Olympic road race in Tokyo, 2020.

The Spaniard said that could be the moment for him to retire.

Valverde will race the Italian Monument Il Lombardia this weekend.

He added that the Tour de France is not on his schedule for 2019, but may focus on the Ardenne Classics and the Giro d’Italia in Spring.

Valverde has opted for a classic World Championship strip, with rainbow bands on the torso, sleeves and collar.

The blue Movistar logo appears just above the stripes on the chest, with the Endura, Canyon and UCI logos above that.

Valverde is expected to ride Tre Valli Varesine in Italy on Tuesday, followed by Milano-Tirano on Wednesday.

He is also expected to ride Gran Piemonte on Thursday before the ‘Classic of the falling leaves’ on Saturday.